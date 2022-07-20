| 16.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dad murdered in Portrush was taken too soon, says daughter

Family ‘devastated and confused’ over death of father-of-five who had been living on seafront

46-year-old Paul Rowlands Expand

Close

46-year-old Paul Rowlands

46-year-old Paul Rowlands

46-year-old Paul Rowlands

Allison Morris and Brett Campbell

The daughter of a man murdered in Portrush has said “his life was taken way too early”.

Paul Rowlands (46) was visiting Northern Ireland from Cambridge and had been living in a tent on the seafront, according to the police.

Most Watched

Privacy