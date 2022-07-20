Dad murdered in Portrush was taken too soon, says daughter

The daughter of a man murdered in Portrush has said “his life was taken way too early”.

Paul Rowlands (46) was visiting Northern Ireland from Cambridge and had been living in a tent on the seafront, according to the police.

The father-of-five was discovered by four members of the public around two hours after he was attacked.

His body was found in the Bath Terrace area of the town.

Last night his heartbroken daughter expressed her disbelief in the wake of the murder.

Leanne Rowlands told the Belfast Telegraph: “At this moment in time, I honestly can’t find any words. We’re all really struggling to come to terms with it.

“My dad will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. His life was taken way too early.”

The 24-year-old, who lives just outside Cambridge, said she had found comfort from the many Portrush residents who had contacted her.

“I would like to thank everyone from the town who has reached out,” she added.

A 39-year-old man remains in custody in connection with the murder. He and the victim were known to each other.

While Mr Rowland’s body was found in the seaside town shortly after 2am on Monday, police believe the attack happened shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Mr Rowlands arrived in Northern Ireland some time early last month, and for a week or so before his death had sleeping in a tent on the seafront. He and another man were seen drinking close to the beach on the Sunday evening before the victim was attacked.

The grandfather’s family had expected him to return to Cambridge on July 31.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness appealed for anyone who had been staying at the apartments at Bath Terrace over the weekend and who may heard a disturbance to make themselves known to police.

“It’s the type of place where people stay for a short time, so we would be calling on anyone who may have been staying there at the weekend to get in touch,”Mr McGuinness said.

“He had five children and one grandchild and leaves a devastated family in the Cambridge area.

“He has parents and siblings, and they are devastated and confused about what has happened.”

Mr Rowlands’ injuries have not been made public.

Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “We believe there was an argument among people who were known to each other, [that] blows were exchanged and sadly Mr Rowlands died.

“Alcohol consumption was a factor in what happened.

“While we know people want to have fun and enjoy themselves in the good weather, we just ask that they reflect on the devastating consequences that can arise from that.

“We believe that a number of potential witnesses who were in Portrush for the weekend may have returned home.

“I am appealing to any of them who may believe they have witnessed anything, or who may have information that could assist, to contact detectives in 101.

“Paul had been living in a tent on the seafront, and I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Paul in the past number of days and weeks while he was staying in Portrush.”

SDLP MLA for East Londonderry Cara Hunter, who is from Portrush, also appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“The whole community in Portrush is shocked. This is an absolutely tragic event. We’re known as a very friendly town. You feel safe when you go out at night,” she said.

“The Bath Terrace area is a quiet area of our town. It’s not too far from the Arcadia. It is so populated around there.

“Hopefully in the coming days we’ll get more clarity on what happened here because it’s made a lot of people really uneasy.”

Ms Hunter sent her condolences to the victim’s family, saying: “I know it will be a very difficult few days for them.”