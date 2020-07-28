DAA accused by TDs of taking 'see no evil' approach to social welfare scrutiny of passengers

The Dublin Airport Authority has denied knowledge that social welfare inspectors were collecting PPS numbers from departing passengers Photo: Frank McGrath

The Dublin Airport Authority has denied knowledge that social welfare inspectors were collecting PPS numbers from departing passengers – and told an Oireachtas committee they wouldn’t expect to know.

The DAA’s chief financial officer, Ray Gray, came under fire today from TDs on the Covid-19 committee when asked to explain how such gathering of personal data was taking place at Dublin Airport.

The Department of Social Protection says it has withdrawn Covid-19 pandemic payments from at least 104 citizens because they were identified leaving Dublin Airport on foreign holidays or one-way trips.

But when asked by TDs, Mr Gray said his only awareness of this activity came “from things I’ve heard in the media”.

Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke asked him: “So you wouldn’t know when those checks started and on what basis? What type of information is being collected? The type of activity that’s happening in the airports that the authority is responsible for?”

Mr Gray replied: “Regrettably, Deputy, I’m afraid I’m unable to assist you with your inquiry.”

Mr O’Rourke persisted, seeking to know the DAA’s extent of its knowledge: “It seems very strange to me that you wouldn’t be aware of this activity, and it raises the question what other activities are you not aware of in our airports.”

When asked whether the DAA should be told what State authorities were doing under its roof, Mr Gray replied: “We don’t have any right of notification or perusal of their activities in relation to data, nor should we. … We don’t police the collection of data.”

Neasa Hourigan of the Greens questioned whether anyone “with a high-vis jacket” could enter the airport and question departing passengers without the DAA’s knowledge.

“The landside part of the airport is an open space, leaving aside Covid considerations. Many people and authorities act within that space,” Mr Gray replied, adding that such authorities did not need to notify the DAA.

When Ms Hourigan questioned whether the Department of Social Protection “neither sought permission for this action, nor was given any”, Mr Gray replied that he had “no specific knowledge” of how PPS numbers were being collected or Pandemic Unemployment Payment enforcement pursued at the airport.

The committee chairman, Independent TD Michael McNamara, interjected to admonish Mr Gray for coming ill-prepared to answer the question.

“You’re not here in a personal capacity but as a representative of Dublin Airport Authority,” Mr McNamara said.

“I would expect that you didn’t adopt a ‘see no evil, hear no evil, do no evil’ approach. You knew this question was going to be asked coming here today. It was in the news all weekend.

“I’m not asking what you know. (I’m asking) what Dublin Airport Authority knows,” Mr McNamara said. “And can you come back to us within 48 hours with an answer? Not what you know or don’t. Or what you choose to find out - or not find out.”

Mr Gray said he would be “very happy” to do this.

Labour TD Duncan Smith said Mr Gray’s explanation made no sense.

“If a kid’s choir wants to welcome people home at Christmas in the arrivals hall, they need permission,” Mr Smith said. “To think that social welfare inspectors can walk up on the land side of the airport and question people without the DAA knowing, or without seeking permission, defies all credibility.”

