Cyclists begin 360km journey to raise much-needed funds for Dublin’s Capuchin Day Centre

Br Kevin Crowley, Capuchin Day Centre with Siobhan Donnelly, centre from Lucan and Marie Twomey, from Cork pictured before the Cycle for Br Kevin 2022 left Dublin to arrive in Clonakility, West Cork on Saturday 14th May. Pic: Damien Eagers

DEMAND for services at Dublin’s Capuchin Day Centre, which provides hot meals, food parcels and medical facilities to Dublin’s homeless and poor, has never been higher.

That’s according to Brother Kevin Crowley, the Capuchin friar who has fed Dublin’s poor and homeless for over 50 years.

The centre’s dining hall on Bow Street was closed intermittently as part of the Covid restrictions over the last two years. An annual charity cycle for the centre was also interrupted.

This morning, the Cycle for Brother Kevin event returned in its full format, with 60 riders beginning a two-day, 360km cycle to Brother Kevin’s home town of Clonakilty in west Cork.

With the cost of everyday essentials going up, Brother Kevin said the Capuchin Centre is receiving more requests for help.

“Families are finding it very, very difficult," he said. “The number of people who are coming in has increased. We have about 200 every morning for breakfast and anything from 500 to 600 for dinner.

“We give out food parcels on a Wednesday and we’d have about 1,100 of those. On a Monday we give out baby food and nappies.

“All that has increased and of course our main concern is that nobody has to go hungry.”

Brother Kevin said the annual cycle is proof that people care about those in need and they want to help others.

“It’s fantastic the number of people who are back here again. They’re the same people who have been doing it for years and they seem to get a great joy out of.

"Not alone that, they’re really concerned for the homeless and the people in need. They show great generosity by giving up their time and cycling long distances which is absolutely fabulous.

“I believe in the generosity of the people and the people are fantastic. Everything that comes in here goes directly to the homeless people.

“During the lockdown we were giving out takeaway meals and people were allowed to come in and have their food in the church and it worked out very well.

"I have to say for those who used the church, they respected it with great dignity, and they always left it clean after themselves.”

The first leg of the event saw the 60 cyclists travelling 149 km to the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Co Tipperary, where they will eat and rest before beginning the final leg of the journey tomorrow morning.

The riders will be accompanied by supporting vehicles and Brother Kevin will travel with the support crew, as he does every year.

One of the main organisers of the event, Vincent Flynn, said a key function of the cycle is to spread the word about the work being done by Brother Kevin and the other volunteers at the centre.

“A large part of it is spreading the word about what Brother Kevin does,” he said. “There’s a big circle of people connected to it. It’s not just the 60 people cycling, it’s their families, it’s the people fundraising for them.

"People have area events that they organise, be it table quizzes or spinathons and so on. So, a big, broad community are aware of Brother Kevin’s work through the cycle.”

The Capuchin Centre is totally reliant on charitable donations and fundraising events to provide the €4 million cost to run the service this year.

The event was first organised by gardaí at Mountjoy station in 2013 and has been supported by the Irish Independent.

Donations from the public can be made online by following the instructions on cycleforbrokevin.org or capuchindaycentre.ie.

Donors can also contact Brother Kevin direct at 01 8720770.