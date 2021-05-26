Cyclist saw vehicle ‘bearing down’ on group of riders and feared she would be hit seconds before fatal collision, court hears

A cyclist has recalled seeing a vehicle “bearing down” on a group of riders and fearing she was going to be hit seconds before a collision in which a member of a Dublin cycling group was killed four years ago.

A trial at Naas Circuit Criminal Court heard evidence from Rosemary Temple, a member of the Orwell Wheelers Cycling Club, that the sense of relief she felt at not being hit was followed by the sound of a “large, huge bang”.

The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Hutchinson (29) of Roberstown West, Robertstown, Co Kildare, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of Tonya McEvoy on February 12, 2017, at Rathcoffey, Co Kildare.

The collision occurred while Ms McEvoy (34), a childcare worker from Moyville, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, was on a training cycle with a group from the Dundrum-based Orwell Wheelers club.

Lawyers for the defendant are claiming that the accused was forced to cross over the white line as he came around the bend to avoid cars parked illegally on his side of the road by mass-goers attending a nearby church.

They have also maintained that Ms McEvoy had already fallen to the ground before the collision which they suggest may have happened from hitting a cat’s eye on the road.

In evidence on Wednesday, Ms Temple said she heard a shout “with a definite sense of urgency” go up from the front of the group about an oncoming car as they approached a bend and then saw the vehicle approach “at a fast speed”.

“I looked up and the car was bearing down on the cyclists. It came close towards us on our side of the road,” Ms Temple said.

She added: “I was frightened. I remember very vividly that the car was encroaching us.”

Ms Temple said she felt the car was getting closer to the cyclists as it approached the tail end of the group and she had braced herself to be hit by the vehicle.

She told counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Daniel Boland BL, that the vehicle was “extremely close”.

“I felt it was brushing past me right on my shoulder,” Ms Temple said.

The witness said she had no sense of the car slowing down as it came around the bend.

The group of 16 riders had been cycling two a breast on the return leg of a leisurely training run from Dundrum to Maynooth when the fatal collision occurred.

The trial heard the victim was at the rear of the group on the outside.

Under cross-examination by Feargal Kavanagh SC for the defendant, Ms Temple, who was directly ahead of Ms McEvoy in the peleton, said their wheels had not touched as the cyclists reacted to the approaching car.

Ms Temple said she had no comment to make on Mr Kavanagh’s observation that the car was not travelling fast as it had stopped within a relatively short distance from the point of impact.

Another cyclist, Barry Martin, who was cycling alongside Ms McEvoy, said they had not been talking as they approached the bend as he was focused on the road and avoiding cat’s eyes.

Mr Martin said he had heard a shout from the front of the group but it had not generated “a sense of panic”.

He said he heard the impact of the collision but had not seen it.

Another cyclist and doctor, Lucy Soden, gave evidence of turning back and finding Ms McEvoy unresponsive on the ground with no sign of life, while attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

The trial heard a forensic examination of both Mr Hutchinson’s 05-reg Audi and Ms McEvoy’s 22-speed Ala racing bicycle found no faults which would have contributed to the collision.

The trial, which is sitting in Drogheda due to Covid-19 restrictions in Naas Courthouse, before Judge Patrick Quinn and a jury of seven men and four women is continuing.