Cyclist in critical condition following collision in south Dublin

A cyclist (20s) is in critical condition in hospital following a collision involving a lorry in South Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened on the South Bank Road at the junction with the Whitebank Road, in Dublin 4, at approximately 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 9.

"The male cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition. No other injuries to persons was reported,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The scene was preserved and an examination was conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has since reopened.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who were travelling on the South Bank Road or the Whitebank Road between 3.30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.