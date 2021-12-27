Cyclist (80s) dies in road traffic collision in Dublin

A cyclist has died in a road traffic collision in Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly before 1pm, when a car and bicycle collided on Killeen Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Diversions were in place for some time to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has now fully re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the Killeen Road at this time, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.