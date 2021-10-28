Cut down on your children’s activity levels, parents told as Covid cases rise

Unclear: Dr Ronan Glynn said it is not known what is driving the rise of Covid in primary school age children. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

Parents have been told to cut down on their children’s activities outside school amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 infections in five- to 12-year-olds.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said parents should ask if their children “need to be engaging in everything they are engaging in at a point in time”.

He added: “If your children are going on playdates or engaging in sport, think of all the other activities they are engaging in.”

He did not pinpoint any one activity that should be put on hold, which could spark confusion among parents who were last week told by Taoiseach Micheál Martin that children “are not the problem”.

Read More

However, yesterday Dr Glynn signalled the more contacts a child has, the more chance the virus has of spreading.

He said it is not entirely clear what is driving the rise in Covid in primary school age children, but the virus is increasing in all age groups.

“We will see if more needs to be done in the coming days other than what is already being done,” he said.

The jump in concern comes on the back of figures showing 4,393 children in this age group were infected in the two weeks to last Monday. This is up from 2,930 over a similar period early this month.

It comes as the pandemic is on course to worsen in the short term as another 1,631 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday.

There were 14,000 cases last week, the fourth-highest weeky toll since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals are again struggling, with 503 Covid-19 patients – of whom 101 are seriously ill in intensive care. Covid patients are now occupying one in every three of these scarce beds.

Of the Covid-19 patients in intensive care, 42pc are fully vaccinated and 58pc are unvaccinated or have had just one jab.

Death rates have fallen but continue to be significant, with 67 fatalities reported in the last week and now averaging three to five a day.

There is particular concern that one in two in hospital with Covid-19 is over 65, up from one in four in early summer.

Professor Breda Smyth, director of public health in the HSE West, said there is a high level of infection in the community and this is now spilling into vulnerable settings, including hospitals, nursing homes and disability centres.

Currently the worst-hit counties are Waterford, Kerry, Carlow and Longford.

Meanwhile, ESRI research has revealed “slippage” among the public in following the basics including hand washing, wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Around 20pc of people said they rarely or never do the basics any more.

Key advice is that any child or adult who has symptoms should stay at home until 48 hours after they are cleared, and if it is possibly Covid-19 then people should get a PCR test.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan did not rule out Nphet considering the reintroduction of restrictions, but he insisted it was “hypothetical”.

He believed if individuals and different sectors improved compliance, it would be possible to rein in the current serious slide in control of the virus.

Adults should be sensible about the behaviour, and if someone went to a nightclub over a weekend they should stay away from vulnerable people in the following days, he said.

Vaccines have saved thousands of people from serious illness, but they are not “performing as well as we thought” in blocking transmission, said Dr Holohan. They are not enough to suppress the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Asked about the roll-out of booster shots to healthcare workers, he said this is still under review by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and he expected a decision in the near future.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly called for a “real national effort” to stem the tide of Covid.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar refused to speculate on Christmas, saying: “Let’s concentrate on the next few weeks first.”