Curtain up for culture as indoor shows announced for the National Concert Hall and Abbey Theatre

Culture is coming back — with shows before live audiences at the National Concert Hall and Abbey Theatre this week.

Restricted numbers of patrons will be allowed into productions indoors in an experiment that could signal an opening-up for the whole live performance sector in the weeks and months to come.

The NCH will announce ticketing details within days that will see approximately 100 seats holding a paying customer for the first time since March as the curtain goes up.

The Abbey is offering a much more restricted and avant-garde idea involving one actor playing to just one audience member in a special booth, with a handful of available booths.

Minister Catherine Martin has won a major battle at Cabinet to achieve the easing of restrictions after arguing that those working in Culture and the Arts have suffered most in society from the ravages of Covid-19 — and that now is the time for the show to go on, albeit in limited circumstances.

“These events will help to demonstrate the capacity of the sector to take creative and responsible approaches to the challenges posed by the pandemic,” she said.

A number of test live performances that will take place in the coming days and weeks. These will include a performance of the Irish Chamber Orchestra at the National Concert Hall on Saturday next, 19 December, and at the Abbey Theatre, which will ironically host a production of ‘Theatre for One’, by Landmark Productions and Octopus Theatricals from Friday, 18 December.

“The reopening of galleries, museums and cinemas in recent days has shown us the ways in which arts and culture can enrich our lives and can do so safely,” Ms Martin said.

The provision for theatre and music performance would follow the same model, operating to strict protocols to protect public health, she said.

“I am acutely aware of the great importance of drama and music in all of our lives and these events are an important step in showing that these are controlled spaces which can operate safely at this time.”

An Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce recently recommended that the curtain go up at certain venues, under strict protocols.

They noted that many cultural centres, venues, galleries and cinemas offer large areas with ample circulation and controlled auditoriums.

Such spaces are capable of facilitating large numbers of people in accordance with public health guidelines, said the taskforce report “Life Worth Living”.

These test events are a response to that recommendation, the Minister said.

The NCH event is a special Christmas celebration with the Irish Chamber Orchestra next Saturday.

The Abbey ‘s “Theatre for One” is made up of six five-minute plays by leading Irish playwrights Marina Carr, Stacey Gregg, Emmet Kirwan, Louise Lowe, Mark O’Rowe, and Enda Walsh.

It’s Theatre for One because each original 5-minute play will performed by one actor for one audience member in a specially designed booth. The show is scheduled to run on the 18th, 19th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of December. Only 30 audience members will see performances each day.

“Theatre for One (and a Little One)", for one adult and one child aged ten or under, will then run on the 29th, 30th and 31st of December, in co-production with the Abbey Theatre and featuring newly commissioned work by Roddy Doyle, Sonya Kelly, Louis Lovett and Pauline McLynn.

Maura McGrath, Chairwoman of the NCH said bringing audiences back to live music and theatre “will play such an important part for the arts and culture sector returning .”

She added: “We are delighted to be running this test concert with the Irish Chamber Orchestra on Saturday next. We very much welcome the support from Minister Martin and her colleagues in the Department, and we see this as an important step forward.”

Directors of the Abbey Theatre, Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, said in a joint statemement: “This pilot gives a message of hope looking towards 2021 for theatre artists and the wider theatre community in Ireland.

“We are delighted to bring Theatre for One to life at the Abbey, rounding out an extraordinary year with an intimate performances. We’re very grateful to Minister Martin for her tireless work in driving this.

“Reopening is a journey, and one that will be travelled slowly and safely.”

