The current Covid-19 vaccines will continue to provide protection against the virus even if the Omicron spreads further, Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said.

Addressing the European Parliament today, Irish woman Ms Cooke said the EU must work even harder to encourage vaccination among some countries where immunity levels are “dangerously low”.

“From the data we have seen and continue to see, the authorised vaccines continue to save people from severe disease and death.

“Even if the new variant becomes more widespread, the vaccines we have will continue to provide protection.

“The effectiveness of these vaccines is waning over time and it’s becoming increasingly clear that we need to extend protection with a booster,” Ms Cooke said.

Ms Cooke said the EMA is also examining a ‘mix-and-match’ approach to booster as studies indicate it is as effective as receiving three doses of the same vaccine.

Ms Cooke also said that a decision last year by the EMA to allow for the fast-tracking of tweaks to vaccines means companies should be able to tailor their vaccines to Omicron quite quickly, if it is shown to evade current vaccines.

“We know that viruses mutate and we are prepared. From February last year, we put in place guidelines that allow companies to fast-track adaptations to the vaccine, if it is needed.

“At this stage, I think we need to be careful to say that we don’t know yet whether this is needed or not. But we have the contingency plans in place. We are working..to prepare for the worst, even if we still hope for the best.

“We have much more tools to fight the pandemic this winter compared to last winter and vaccines remain the key tool. We have four vaccines authorised and four more than could be authorised soon. Novavax could be authorised within weeks,” Ms Cooke said.

Concerns have grown among epidemiologists and virus specialists worldwide that Omicron may have vaccine-escaping properties due to the number of mutations on its spike protein, though further studies are needed to confirm this.

The EU must work hard to get vaccination rates up in countries where they are “dangerously low”, Ms Cooke said, adding this is particularly important as we learn more about Omicron.

Ms Cooke touted her native Ireland’s low death rate as proof of the vaccination’s protection against severe disease and mortality.

“In Ireland, where vaccination rates are among the highest in Europe at 93pc of the adult population, the death rate per one million people in the last 14 days is 15. In two other countries with vaccination rates less than 50pc, the equivalent death rates were over 250 per one million of the population,” Ms Cooke said.

Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to improve outcomes of patients very ill with Covid-19, Ms Cooke said, adding that two oral antiviral tablets have shown promising results in clinical trials.