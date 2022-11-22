Curbs on sale of e-cigarettes from vending machines, mobile outlets and children’s events agreed at Cabinet

The sale of e-cigarettes and related nicotine inhaling products will be banned from self-service vending machines, temporary or mobile premises and at places or events for children, under new proposals agreed at Cabinet today.

Ads for e-cigarettes will be prohibited on public transport, in cinemas and near schools.

The proposals will be part of the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill which is currently being drafted.

The Bill is due to be finalised and published by the end of the year and the legislation will be designed to regulate any product that can be used for the consumption of nicotine-containing vapour or any component of that product.

The Bill already contains measures to ban the sale of nicotine inhaling products to those under the age of 18 and to introduce a licensing system for the retail sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products. Other measures contained in the Bill include:

Prohibiting the sale of tobacco products and nicotine inhaling products by persons under 18 years of age.

Prohibiting the sale of tobacco products from self-service vending machines, from temporary or mobile units and at events or locations for children.

Introducing minimum suspension periods for retailers convicted of offences.

Introducing fixed penalty notices for offences.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “These measures are designed to protect our children and young people from starting to vape.

"We recognise that nicotine is a highly addictive drug, and we are acting today to make these products less accessible to our young people and to remove the advertising for these products from our children’s everyday lives.”

The Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan TD welcomed the Government’s approval of the measures.

“Tobacco smoking continues to kill approximately 4,500 people in our country each year.

"We recognise that nicotine inhaling products are used by some adult smokers to assist them to quit tobacco smoking. However, we are clear that these products are of no benefit to our children and young people or to non-smokers and that is why we are taking this action today.”