Culture Night 2022: Ireland’s largest gathering of remote workers to take place

Ireland's largest gathering of remote workers will take place this week as part of Culture Night 2022.

Remote workers across Ireland are hosting community events in 20 different locations across the country to mark four years of Grow Remote events.

Grow Remote is a non-profit community development organisation which promotes remote employment as a tool to bring about “positive social change in local communities across Ireland, including greater economic spend, a reduced carbon footprint, and increased social connection”.

Taking place on Friday, September 23, Culture Night will see a combination of music, comedy, fashion and literature, as entertainment lovers make their return to the cultural scene.

At each event, dozens of local volunteers will continue their work of growing a national community of remote workers across Ireland.

Volunteers in villages, towns and cities across the island raise awareness of the benefits of remote employment, deliver training, assist job seekers to find remote jobs, and run offline events.

To mark the occasion, remote workers will lead a boat tour in Kilkenny, launch an art gallery in Co Galway, run a No Hangover Dance party in Westport, Co Mayo. lead a climate action panel in Belfast, and host a hot air balloon trip in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The goal of this nationwide programme of events, in partnership with Culture Night and We Act, is to promote remote employment as a “tool to maintain and evolve the culture of our regional and rural places”.

Grow Remote hopes to introduce local communities to the thousands of remote jobs that are currently available across Ireland. Its community manager said the programme of events will highlight the organisation’s mission to promote the community impact of remote employment.

Dónal Kearney said: “In September 2018, volunteers across Ireland started meeting up to spread the word about the positive impact of remote employment across this island.”

“The community spirit of the Meitheal was at its core and the impact of local chapters activity can be seen in various ways - like when someone finds remote work as a result of the Remote Work Ready course - or when a casual conversation in Skibbereen leads to a local person finding work remotely.

“We’ve seen newcomers to Ireland find belonging in a community of local remote workers through a Grow Remote social event in Malahide.

“It’s a powerful movement and we’re delighted to mark four years of Grow Remote.”