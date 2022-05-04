Culture minister in talks with department of social protection to expand basic income for disabled artists

Culture minister Catherine Martin is in talks with the department of social protection to expand the basic income pilot scheme for disabled artists.

The Disabled Artists and Disabled Academics (DADA) group previously called on the Government to provide more detail on how the pilot will work and to guarantee that artists who are on disability payments will not lose out.

Earlier this year, Minister Martin announced details of the pilot project, which will see 2,000 artists receive €325 per week.

Minister Martin said that her officials met with disabled artists yesterday and that negotiations with the department of social protection will continue.

She said that the €325 payment will be treated as self-employed income and suggested that disability payments will not be affected.

“My officials met with them yesterday and it was just to reassure them that we worked as hard as possible and got that to be treated as self-employed income.

“I think we need to continue negotiations, there seems to be maybe a broader issue there outside the basic income for artists,” she said.

She said that she has worked to “get the best deal possible for these artists”.

Separately, Minister Martin said that she and the Taoiseach are currently considering the €420,000 Future of Media Commission report, which was submitted to her last October.

It comes amid many calls for the report to be published so it can be scrutinised.

She said that it is a “very complex piece of work” and that it is “worthy of full and proper consideration”.

“I expect we’ll be going back to talk to other key Cabinet colleagues and I would hope to see it in the coming weeks.”

Minister Martin was speaking at the launch of a €5m fund for climate broadcasting projects through the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

This is part of the wider €10.5m Sound and Vision scheme and is a part of the Government’s climate action plan.