CSO reveals 164,400 overseas passenger arrivals into Ireland in December

Tens of thousands of people travelled in and out of the country last month by air and sea, new figures have revealed.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures for December have revealed there were 164,400 overseas passenger arrivals and 178,800 overseas passenger departures.

These compared with 103,900 arrivals and 96,800 departures in November 2020.

The CSO noted that overseas travel in December 2020 remained considerably lower than in December 2019, when there were 1,372,600 arrivals and 1,383,800 departures, falls of 88pc and 87pc respectively.

However, earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Irish people must stop going on foreign holidays.

“The Government view is very clear, that people should not travel,” he said.

Of the 164,400 persons arriving in Ireland in December, 135,900 (82.7pc) arrived by air and 28,500 (17.3pc) arrived by sea.

Of the 178,800 persons departing Ireland, 156,100 (87.3pc) departed by air and 22,800 (12.7pc) departed by sea.

Of those arriving in Ireland, 65,100 (39.6pc) came by cross-channel routes, 79,100 (48pc) by continental routes, 11,700 (7pc) by transatlantic routes and 8,500 (5pc) by other overseas routes.

In separate CSO figures released today, it emerged the number of health care workers diagnosed with Covid-19 reached 1,548 in one week.

The health sector has being bearing the brunt of dealing with the pandemic, and the week ending January 22 was the fourth week with more than 1,000 cases diagnosed in health care workers.

The CSO however also revealed that the average number of contacts per positive case per week is falling, at a time when strict Level 5 restrictions are in place.

Its latest Covid-19 insights bulletin which gives information on people who have diagnosed or died from the virus, said that for the week ending 22 January, the number of weekly cases was 9,311, a decrease of 8,825 from the previous week.

Dublin accounted for almost a third (2,906) of all new cases for that week, but it was the third week in a row that weekly cases in the capital fell.

Cork was the county with the second-highest number of new cases (1,036) for the week ending 22 January. No other counties had more than 1,000 cases in that week.

It was the third week in a row that Leitrim had recorded fewer than 100 new cases,

The statistics revealed that since the start of the pandemic, 10,068 more women than men were diagnosed with Covid-19.

A total of 318 people died due to Covid-19 in the week from Saturday 16 January to Friday 22 January, more than 10pc of all deaths to date.

The average number of contacts per positive case per week was two in the week ending 22 January, down from three contacts in early January.

Meanwhile, in the last four weeks, there have been 3,294 cases linked to an outbreak in nursing homes, 866 linked to residential institutions and 1,083 linked to hospital or a community hospital/long-stay unit.

