A Garda ring of steel surrounds RTE in Donnybrook ahead of the expected St Patricks Day protests. Photo by Steve Humphreys 17th March 2021

Around 200 people have gathered at Herbert Park and The Spire, O’Connell Street as part of the anti-lockdown protest this afternoon.

There is a significant garda presence at both events – including a garda helicopter circling over Herbert Park.

Gardaí have created a ‘ring of steel’ barrier around the confines of RTÉ campus in Donnybrook where the protesters are expected to converge later on in the afternoon.

The events are being attended by families with young children and there was singing from the bandstand at Herbert Park.

Gardaí have blocked off the Donnybrook Road at the Dublin Bus Depot leading up to RTÉ at Montrose since late morning, and traffic is being diverted away from the area.

Other access roads are also blocked, and there is a very visible presence of gardaí at the entrance gates to the national broadcaster.

Crowd control barriers have been erected at the main entrance on the dual carriageway, so anybody accessing RTÉ has to use the old entrance on Nutley Lane, which is also being heavily policed.

At Herbert Park, gardaí are keeping a low-key presence of foot patrols.

The garda helicopter looped between Ballsbridge and Donnybrook, assessing the situation from the air.

In the city gardaí have a very visible presence on the street, and at train stations.

There were some arrests around lunchtime on O’Connell Street, mainly of people failing to obey garda instructions.

The warm spring weather has brought people out to Herbert Park but they sat on the grass and on benches in small family groups enjoying the sunshine.

At around 2pm this afternoon, people started to gather at RTE and Herbert Park.

A man sang from the bandstand in Herbert Park while some placard holders and flag wavers mingled with the growing crowd.

At RTÉ, a number of people stood on the footbridge over the dual carriageway with anti-Covid restriction and anti vaccine placards.

The event in Herbert Park is billed as ‘Le Cheile Day’ and a gathering for mental health.

