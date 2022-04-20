Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are going through a devastating ordeal – and I know their pain

Despite knowing next to nothing about football, even I am aware of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is a global sporting phenomenon who earns more money in a day than I will ever see in my lifetime.

Certainly, I never thought we would ever have anything in common – and yet with the announcement of the passing of his newborn son, he has joined the one club in the world where no one wants to be a member.

Baby loss brings with it a very unique pain.

In my case, it happened early enough in my pregnancies that I never had the chance to hold my babies or find out whether they looked more like me, their daddy, or their big sister.

For Cristiano and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, they have lost their son at birth and will hopefully get the chance to spend as much time as possible with him in the coming days. Those precious moments will be so important to them in the months and years ahead.

For most parents, from the minute they find out they are expecting, it is difficult not to spend hours imagining what this new little life will bring.

What school will they attend? What will they become? Who will they marry? Who will they look like?

When a baby passes away, all of the firsts – the first time they smile, the first word they say, their first step, as well as the hopes and dreams that come with being a parent, are snatched away.

Instead, families are left grieving for a person they never got to know. At the same time, they have to deal with the cold, harsh practicalities of baby loss.

A funeral has to be planned, they may have to discuss the possibility of a post-mortem, all while the mum copes with a surge of hormones telling her that her baby has arrived.

And then there is the return home to the empty nursery and the cot that will never be filled.

The uncomfortable conversations with neighbours unwittingly congratulating you on the arrival of your baby or the heartache that comes when family and friends don’t know what to say, so ignore the loss instead.

Of course, there are those who choose to grieve privately and prefer not to discuss their loss with others, but that won’t be an option for Cristiano and Georgina. The announcement that their son has died has made headlines around the world.

Whether they choose to share further details is entirely up to them – but what this tragedy has done is propel the subject of baby loss onto the global stage.

It is much more common than many people realise. For example, it is estimated that one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage or loss at birth. Despite this, life after baby loss can be overwhelmingly lonely.

So many people don’t talk about it, don’t share their experience, yet knowing you aren’t alone can provide some small comfort.