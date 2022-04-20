| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are going through a devastating ordeal – and I know their pain

Lisa Smyth

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Expand
Ronaldo Expand

Close

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Ronaldo

Ronaldo

/

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Despite knowing next to nothing about football, even I am aware of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is a global sporting phenomenon who earns more money in a day than I will ever see in my lifetime.

Most Watched

Privacy