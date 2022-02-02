A sequence of events that has been described as a bizarre “criminal comedy of errors” has led to the seizure of two shotguns and the arrest of a man and a woman who are well known to each other.

Sources say that the drama began in the Old Kilcullen area of Co Kildare on Monday evening when a car in which the woman aged in her 40s was driving, broke down.

Gardaí believe the west Dublin woman, who is not considered a serious criminal, then phoned an associate to bring another car to her so that she could get out of the area and go back to the capital.

It was while she drove back to Dublin that she came to the attention of gardaí for speeding on the N7 Northbound at Kill, Co Kildare, at around 10.30pm.

Responding to the speeding car, officers embarked on short pursuit that is understood to have lasted for around five seconds before the woman crashed into a barrier on the road.

When the collision happened two shotguns that had been hidden in a bag in the undercarriage of the car fell from her vehicle and onto the road.

“They may have been strapped to the undercarriage of the car or hid in some different area under it,” a source explained.

Investigations have established that the guns had been stolen in a recent burglary in Co Kilkenny.

It is unclear if the woman knew that the car she had borrowed to get home had the weapons in its undercarriage.

She was arrested at the scene and is still in custody tonight at Naas garda station.

Yesterday morning a man in his 60s who is connected to the car and well known to the woman was also arrested and he also remains in custody.

“This was a comedy of criminal errors from the time that the woman’s car originally broke down until the stolen firearms falling out on the road when she crashed the car,” a source said.

“While both arrested people are known to gardaí neither are considered to be involved in organised crime or connected to organised burglary gangs,” the source added.

Gardaí released details of the incident in a statement tonight.

“Gardaí have seized two shotguns and arrested two persons following an incident in Co Kildare on the evening of Monday, 31st January, 2022,” a spokesman said.

“At approximately 10.30pm, uniform gardaí on patrol on the N7 Northbound at Kill attempted to stop a vehicle for road traffic offences. The vehicle was involved in a collision when it struck a pole and a barrier after exiting at Junction 5, N7 Northbound Exit. There were no injuries as a result of the collision.

“A bag containing two suspected shotguns was recovered by gardaí at the scene.

“Gardaí arrested the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her mid-40s, who is currently being detained at Naas garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

“These firearms have been identified as having been stolen in a recent burglary in the Eastern Region and have been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis. The vehicle involved in this incident has been seized for technical examination.

“As a result of further investigations into this matter, gardaí arrested a man in his early 60s on Tuesday, 1st February, 2022. He is also currently being detained at Naas garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act, 1939.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was travelling between the Curragh Roundabout Junction 12 and the Old Kilcullen area between 6.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday and who saw anything that caught their attention to come forward.

They have also asked that anyone who saw a black Toyota Avensis (O7 CN registered) or a red Volvo 40 (07 D registered) to also contact them.

Anyone with dashcam footage along this route on Monday evening is asked to make it available to gardaí.



