Crimecall appeal for unidentified man found dead in Co Meath in 1991

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for help in identifying a man whose dead body was discovered in Co Meath 30 years ago.

A portrait of the unidentified man has been created by artist Lynn Kennedy in the hope of finally bringing an end to the mystery of the man’ identity.

On April 18, 1991, a council worker discovered the man’s body in a council yard in Bracetown.

His death was not treated as suspicious and gardaí did not suspect any foul play.

However due to the absence of any personal identification on the man, gardaí have been unable to identify him.

Earlier this month, working from an old post-mortem file photograph, portrait artist Ms Kennedy was commissioned to sketch the man.

The portrait will be shown on Crimecall on RTÉ 1 tonight in a bid to finally identify him.

Local enquiries by gardaí in 1991 yielded potential sightings of the man in a pub in Ratoath the night before. Some locals recalled meeting a man with a Liverpool accent while others thought he may have been Scottish or Irish.

The deceased was described as being aged between 45 to 55 years, 5ft 5in height and of medium build. He had brown eyes and light, balding, brown hair that was greying on the sides.

He wore a grey, Herringbone tweed jacket, labelled ‘Taldy Madrid’, a white shirt labelled ‘Luigi Rossi’, grey trousers and very worn, black, zip-up boots in a size eight.

Extensive investigations at that time by gardaí and Interpol failed to uncover any firm leads and the man’s remains were laid to rest in St Mary’s cemetery in Navan.

In 2021, the case was re-examined following a review by the Garda Missing Persons Unit and gardaí in Trim, led by Detective Sergeant, Lee Gavin.

Following an exhumation, the remains underwent forensic testing in the hope that advances in forensic science could now help identify him, but an adequate DNA profile could not be generated.

Gardaí are now hoping that the new portrait of the deceased will help to finally identify him so that they can restore his name to him and let his family know where he came to rest.

Crimecall airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.