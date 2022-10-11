Creeslough first responder describes ‘eerie quiet' search effort with onlookers crying quietly

A first responder to the Creeslough tragedy has described the search effort as “eerie quiet” while trained dogs searched for trapped victims.

Joe Ó Frighil was with the first fire brigade to arrive on the scene in An Craoslach on Friday afternoon.

Mr Ó Frighil was first made aware of the situation by his 83-year-old uncle, Seán Ó Frighil, who was in his car in the forecourt of the service station when the explosion happened.

Mr Ó Frighil said his uncle was not injured.

“Seán was on his way back from Letterkenny and he stopped into the shop to get ice-cream.

"He was just sitting outside the shop after getting into the car when the windscreen came in and the windows.

"He just sat for a while, he was shocked. He couldn’t see anything with the dust and soot... and then the first call he made was to my wife and she rang me and I turned the car and headed for the station. Then the pager went off,” he said.

“When we came around the corner we could see all the debris out on the road... People walking around, people cut, people falling. I took out the phone and I called for support. I told them we needed a lot of support that there was chaos here.”

Local emergency services were supported by crews from Northern Ireland, which included an Urban Search and Rescue team who had dogs that were trained to locate people under the rubble, both the injured and those who had died.

The emergency services then managed to the get the CCTV footage from the shop, which helped them to understand how many were in the shop at the time of the explosion and where they were located.

Mr Ó Frighil said they had to request complete silence when the dogs were sent in.

“The dogs were a great resource to help us find out where the people were... it was better to send the dogs in to try to locate them than for us to go in and with the danger that of something falling on you, because I can’t explain how dangerous a situation it was,” he said.

“It was eerie, the quiet. It was so difficult for the relatives across the road who were crying and we had to ask them to try to be quiet so the dogs could do their work. There were hundreds of people there who wanted to help and they couldn’t help.”

Speaking on Barrscéalta on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Mr Frighil said there were “hundreds of people” who wanted to help, but such was the scale of the damage, only trained personnel could enter the site.

He said despite all the training he has done over the years, “nothing can prepare you for something like that”.

Mr Ó Frighil praised the local contractors who came to their aid with equipment to help move the rubble in a safe way from the areas where they thought the people were located.

He also described a moment of hope several hours into the rescue when a woman was pulled out alive from the building.

“There were men out the front and out the back trying to get in to people and talking to those who were still inside that we couldn’t reach ... And maybe after four hours we found a woman and she was able to walk out. It was incredible. We cut a hole in the wall and got her out through the hole,” he added.