Creeslough community treated to a night of healing, hope, music and commemoration for 10 people killed in tragic explosion

Hundreds of family, friends and community members of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy, in which 10 people were killed in an explosion at a petrol station, gathered tonight for an event of healing and music.

Families left devastated by the tragedy tonight thanked those who fought bravely to save their loved ones at an emotional concert of hope.

Ten were killed when an Applegreen service station was left in ruins following an explosion on the busy Friday afternoon of October 7 last year.

Members of the emergency services supported by locals spent the night pulling survivors from the rubble of the disaster as well as those who died.

A concert involving some of the biggest names in Irish showbusiness has helped to try and heal the huge scar left on the local community.

Organisers stressed the concert was not a fundraiser but an event to give the village a sense of hope for the future.

Tickets for the 'Creeslough Together' concert, held at the Aura Leisure Centre, in Letterkenny, sold out within hours of going on sale just before Christmas.

Tickets were given out to the families of those caught up in the tragedy and all those who volunteered in the aftermath of the disaster.

Many brought together by the tragedy greeted each and embraced yet again and shared their own personal moments as they met before the concert.

Normally a bustling centre for the local community, there was just one solitary voice as one of the organisers, Ciaran O'Donnell read out the names of five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her dad Robert Garwe, (50), Catherine O'Donnell, (39), and her son James Monaghan, (13), Leona Harper, (14), Jessica Gallagher (24), James O'Flaherty (48), Martin McGill (49), Martina Martin (49) and Hugh Kelly (59).

A minute of reflection was then held.

The idea for the concert resulted from a conversation between former Westlife star Brian McFadden and music promoter Joe Gallagher.

Brian, whose father Brendan is a from Creeslough, and Joe got the ball rolling.

Soon a host of Irish stars including Brian Kennedy, Keith Duffy, Mickey Joe Harte and Lisa McHugh had signed up to appear.

The event was co-hosted by Donegal stars Moya Brennan of Clannad and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from Altan.

The pair evoked a huge emotional response when they appeared on The Late Late Show just a week after the tragedy and played The Beatles song In My Life as a tribute to the people of the Donegal village which they played again tonight.

"Although this happened in Creeslough it happened to all of the Donegal people because we were all with you," Altan singer Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh told the crowd.

Speaking just before she went on stage Moya Brennan admitted that she was nervous hosting the event but was also very excited.

"I did hesitate when they asked me to host it along with Mairead but there is a lovely atmosphere and feeling and there is a great sense of hope. The whole night is about - ‘we haven't forgotten.’

"There are people here that haven't met since then between the first responders and the families and getting them together I think is a wonderful idea," she said.

She added she hoped the families understood the concert was for them.

"We share the burden with them and they know that and that really does help people that you are not on your own. When you haven't got words music does a lot."

Singer Brian Kennedy said Donegal and Creeslough had always held a very special place in his heart and that he simply could not say anything but yes when asked to perform.

"When Creeslough happened everyone was floored. I have best friends in Gortahork and I have spent many Christmases here and I would often have gotten petrol at that station in Creeslough.”

He compared the destruction and death caused by the accidental explosion to that caused by terrorist bombing during the Troubles.

"I grew up on the Falls Road in Belfast where scenes like that were unfortunately not uncommon,” he said.

He said the explosion in Creeslough was “just so tragic and so scary”.

"We learned during Covid how important it is to thank first responders and that's not just by clapping in the streets but making sure they are paid properly.

"And this is our way of saying thank you to the first responders in Creeslough for all they had to face and go through on that night."

Fr Duffy, a priest in Creeslough, attended all the funerals of those killed in the tragedy.

Speaking the event he said he wanted to thank the organising committee of Ciaran O'Donnell, Ciaran Brogan and Joe Gallagher for making the event possible.

"This is a small way of thanking the emergency services and all those who helped on the night and in the days after this tragedy.

"We also wanted the people of Creeslough to know that we are walking in solidarity with them now and in the future," he said.

As well as some well-known faces, local schools including Scoil Mhuire and Faugher National School also took part in the concert.

Accompanied by pianist Claire Bowes, who lost her sight in the 1998 Omagh bombing, the night reach an emotional highpoint when the schools sang Phil Coulter's 'The Town I love So Well.'

Pupils of Mulroy College secondary school, who lost two students, James Monaghan and Leona Harper as well as two parents of students in the tragedy, Catherine O'Donnell and Martina Martin, also performed at the concert.

More than 1,400 people attended the concert and among them were a number of invited guests including Dana, Tony Hamilton, chief executive of the Celtic FC Foundation and TD Malcolm Noonan who was representing the Government and Councillor Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

A full investigation into the possible cause of the explosion is still ongoing.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said recently the investigation will take time because of its complexities.

"Ultimately we would hope to get to some final explanation as to what happened and that's what we are working towards and why we have put so much time and effort into the examination of the scene and gathering witness statements," he said.

Speaking following an invitation to attend a recent meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee he said together with the experts, he hoped they would get to a satisfactory conclusion as to what caused the explosion.

He added "The investigation is properly and well-resourced in terms of what it set out to do. It just has to have time to follow through.

"As you can imagine the complexity of the evidence that is being retrieved and then expert analysis and conclusions drawn from that but I can't say what the future is going to unfold in respect of it but hopefully we can get to an answer."