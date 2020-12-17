Credit unions see huge surge in member savings

Average member savings increased by 7pc from €4,400 to €4,700 in the year to September, the Central Bank said in its latest review of credit unions

CREDIT unions have seen a massive surge in saving by members since the Covid crisis began.

Savings levels are now at a five-year high, but the sharp rise in savings, at a time when lending demand is low, is putting huge strain on the sector.

Members have collectively put an extra €1bn in savings into the member-owned institutions.

Average member savings have increased by 7pc from €4,400 to €4,700 in the year up to September, the Central Bank said in its latest review of the State’s 229 trading credit unions. This is despite a growing list of credit unions imposing limits as low as €10,000 on member savings in a bid to stem the flow of funds being put into them.

But lending levels have continued to remain muted, which means credit unions are struggling to make money.

Weak demand for loans means that it costs credit unions to take in extra funds.

If the funds are not being loaned out most of the money ends up in mainstream banks which charge negative interest rates to credit unions.

And every extra €100 in savings sees €10 put into the reserves of a credit union.

The first lockdown saw lending levels crash.

They have recovered somewhat but are still below where regulators said is healthy, the registrar of credit unions in the Central Bank said.

Low levels of lending, along with the threats from Covid and Brexit, are putting a question mark over the future of some of credit unions, registrar of credit unions Patrick Casey warned.

He said in the latest review of the sector: “Overall, while the sector has shown a degree of resilience in 2020, the economic outlook is uncertain with Covid-19 and Brexit impacts potentially yet to be fully realised.

“A continuation of the trends identified in this report could see many individual credit unions facing sustainability challenges over the medium term.”

He called on credit union boards to “focus on the risks that flow from the continuing imbalance between savings and loans”.

The regulator said the total value of loans outstanding fell marginally to €5.09bn in the year to last September.

Average loan arrears rose slightly from 4.6pc to 4.8pc over the same period.

The total value of member savings hit a five-year high of €16.3bn in September. The Central Bank has only been collecting data on the financial performance of the sector for five years.

There are now 229 trading credit unions as mergers have meant that the total number in the State is down from 343 over the last five years.

The credit unions were praised in the review for being effective in maintaining continuity of services for their members.

The Irish League of Credit Unions, a representative body, said credit unions are in a good position to rebuild their lending as the hoped-for economic recovery takes hold in 2021.

Kevin Johnson of the Credit Union Development Association, another representative body for the sector, said credit unions that have digitised their loan marketing, membership and application processes have fared far better during the pandemic.

Some of these saw little or no reduction in overall loan volumes.

