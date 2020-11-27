Credit unions promising good-value insurance with new offering

Peopl Insurance is using the latest technology to scour the market. Stock picture

A NEW home and life insurance operation backed a group of credit unions is promising to offer some of the most competitive rates in the country.

Peopl Insurance is using the latest technology to scour the market when consumers use its platform to get an insurance quote, much like a broker.

The new enterprise has been initially backed by 16 large credit unions which collectively have more than half a million members.

Its offering is available through the credit unions that have come on board and directly on peopl.ie website, which means non-credit unions members will be able to access its products.

Over half of income generated by Peopl, after claims and running costs, goes back to the credit unions backing it.

The new operation is promising to offer what it says is fair and affordable life, home and travel insurance.

Nine new products planned for roll-out over the next 12 months, including cancer cover, student cover and pet cover.

Chief executive of Peopl Paul Walsh said: “We believe that insurance should work in favour of the customer. That’s why we created Peopl.”

He explained that the search engine used by Peopl searches the market for home insurance

and gets rates from a group of insurers and in real-time. He said this ensures that customers always get the right cover, at the lowest possible cost.

Mr Walsh insisted that Peopl is committed to having the financial benefits stacked in the consumers interest.

This was why it was using computer algorithms to seek good value for consumers, as opposed to using algorithms to seek out who is prepared to pay a higher price.

Peopl said its travel cover is among the first nationally to re-introduce Covid-19 protection, while it has no upper age limits on its policies.

With the home cover, rates are obtained from a group of insurers in real-time. Mr Walsh said this ensures that customers get the right cover, at the lowest possible cost.

Its life cover offers terms up to 91 years of age.

Among the credit unions involved are Blanchardstown, Bray, Capital, Comhar Linn INTO, Core, Credit Union Plus, Croi Laighean, DUBCO, Dundalk, Members First Credit Union, St Jarlaths, St Anthony's and Claddagh CU, St Raphal’s Garda CU, and Tullamore.

More credit unions were due to sign up in the coming weeks, Mr Walsh said.

The products are available through the participating credit unions and directly on peopl.ie or by phoning its call centre on 0818 121 121.

