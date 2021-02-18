Crèches likely to reopen on March 1 ‘in line with schools’, Taoiseach says

Crèches are likely to reopen on March 1 “in line” with the phased reopening of schools, according to the Taoiseach.

Michéal Martin has also said that junior and senior infants, alongside first and second class pupils, may “possibly” return to school initially.

Speaking on Limerick’s Live 95FM, the Taoiseach said that Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman will be working towards the “gradual reopening” of crèches, which are currently open for frontline workers.

When asked if crèches will reopen in line with the phased reopening of schools from March 1, he said that he does not want to “pre-empt” discussions between the sector and Minister O’Gorman, however, he said that that crèches “will want to be in one step with the schools”.

He also confirmed that schools will reopen from a phased basis from March 1, after telling the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last night that proposals will be brought to the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee today.

“The indications are that it’s likely to be the beginning of March, March 1, the public health authorities want to do this on a gradual basis because they want to monitor the impact of increased mobilisation of people on the spread of the disease.

“A million people coming back at one time is just not possible,” he said.

Public health authorities will “monitor” the phased reopening of schools, with “possibly” junior and senior infants, as well and first and second class pupils, returning to school first.

“Dr Ronan Glynn was saying to me that they want to monitor the reopening of this, so possibly junior infants, senior infants, first and second class.

“But we have to decide on that definitely today,” he said.

Mr Martin said that the first phase of school reopenings will be monitored for at least two weeks by public health officials before further classes can return.

An official announcement on school reopenings is to be made next week.

The Taoiseach said that it is hoped that with current lockdown restrictions in place, there will be 400 to 600 daily cases by the end of the month.

“We’re looking at a very slow and cautious reopening,” he added.

Online Editors