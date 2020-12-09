Creation of 'traffic light' system for US travel should happen ‘immediately’ - report

People walk at Reagan National Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Arlington, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

THE creation of 'traffic light' system for travel from the United States and Canada should take place immediately to provide certainty to people wishing to come home for Christmas.

The call came from members of the Oireachtas Transport committee with TDs and Senators also urging the Government to safely open up air travel for non-essential reasons as part of efforts to help the aviation industry which has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subsidies so that Covid-19 tests for passengers cost no more than €50; an extension of the Airport Charges Rebate Scheme until September 2021; and changes to the existing traffic light rules for EU counties are among the recommendation of the Committee's report which was published today.

The committee has called for people travelling from 'red-listed' countries to be required to get a negative Covid-19 test result three days before travelling to Ireland, which is the rule that is currently in place for 'orange' countries.

At present those travelling from red countries don't have to take a test prior to departure but must restrict their movements here for at least five days at which point they can take a test and move freely if it comes back negative.

There are no traffic light rules for travel from non-EU countries.

The report calls for this to be developed immediately, citing the US and Canada as countries with direct routes to Ireland.

It also calls on the government to engage bilaterally with those countries with a view to lifting the entry ban on Irish citizens and establishing an agreed testing protocol to avoid the need for restriction of movement or quarantine.

Committee chairman Fine Gael TD Kieran O'Donnell said: "The most important thing is we get the aviation industry moving forward and people back travelling in as safe a way as possible.

He said he hoped their report will inform Government policy in relation to aviation.

On Christmas travel from the US and Canada Mr O'Donnell said: "We’re asking government that they would expedite coming up with bilateral agreements with the US and Canada so Irish people can come home at Christmas."

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said it's clear that a "relatively small" number of people will come home but there are people with family situations like elderly parents who may not live to see another Christmas. He said: "I think we have to facilitate that level of travel.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe said the mantra at the moment from Government is "essential travel only" and he said this has to change to "travel safely… if you're Covid free."

He said the essential travel only rule "totally cripples our tourism sector" and "ensures aviation stays on lock-down".

Mr Dooley said the committee feels justified in advancing the case for liberalising the restrictions - albeit with appropriate controls and testing - and mitigating the risk "rather than taking a closed door approach". He and other committee members pointed to research by EU

authorities that said air travel presents less risk of spreading Covid-19 than community transmission.

Sinn Féin's Darren O'Rourke called for the existing testing regime to be expanded upon and strengthened saying this can provide for greater numbers of people travelling.

He said: "For me the chronology is we get testing and tracing correct at our airports and in the context of those improvements you look at the public health advice and what can best manage to strike the balance between foreign travel and the public health consideration."

Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor pointed to recommendations on the need to explore rapid Antigen testing and said: "it’s critical that you would have it as a potential option" provided it is safe.

