Creaking health system: What politicians have promised and done over the years and if ICU capacity has improved

Ireland’s health system is in danger of being overwhelmed once again as the country battles the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are around 300 intensive-care unit beds in our hospitals and leading consultants have voiced serious concerns about the lack of capacity.

While the public played its part by turning out in huge numbers for vaccinations, and largely adhered to restrictions, many have asked why the Government appears not to have acted on the devastating third wave by addressing the ongoing issues in our health system.

Read More

Covid-19 has compounded existing problems with staffing, bed availability and waiting lists – and frustration is growing among nursing and medical organisations.

Here’s some of the promises former governments and health ministers have made about improving the situation in Irish hospitals – and some of their controversial views.

Leo Varadkar

When Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar was health minister in 2016, he claimed that more beds and additional resources can lead to a slower work rate among hospital staff.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Mr Varadkar said that increasing staff and beds could possibly reduce productivity.

"What can happen in some hospitals is sometimes, when they have more beds and more resources, that's what kind of slows it down,” he said.

When asked why, he replied: "Because they [hospital staff] don't feel as much under pressure.

"When a hospital is very crowded, there will be a real push to make sure people get their X-rays, get their tests and, you know, 'let’s get them out in four days'.

"When a hospital isn't under as much pressure, you start to see things slowing down and it might take five, six, seven days to get the person discharged and that's [the] length of stay, so it's all these different factors that come into play all the time."

The year before that, he said he was “sick to death” of the crisis of hundreds of people on trolleys in hospitals.

He vowed to redouble efforts to tackle overcrowding in emergency departments.

However, opposition parties claimed the trolley crisis was his legacy as minister for health.

In February last year, current Health Minister Stephen Donnelly issued a press release accusing Mr Varadkar of “moving the goalposts on acceptable levels of hospital overcrowding and hospital waiting lists”.

“In 2015… he said no one should be on a trolley for more than nine hours. Now in 2020, he is happy to reduce his own targets and allow 20pc of patients to wait on trolleys for more than nine hours. Fine Gael has stood over the weakening of the nine-hour target from 99pc in 2019 to 80pc in 2020.

“In 2015, Leo Varadkar said that no one would be on a hospital waiting list for more than 18 months by June 2015. But in December 2019 with Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach, more than 100,000 people were waiting more than 18 months,” he said.

However, while trolley numbers dropped during 2020 and remained low during the start of 2021, they have gradually been increasing again.

University Hospital Limerick recorded its highest daily trolley figure on record last week, when 95 patients were waiting for beds.

Expand Close Simon Harris was health minister from 2016-2020. Photo: Paul Sharp / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simon Harris was health minister from 2016-2020. Photo: Paul Sharp

Simon Harris

During his four-year tenure as health minister, Simon Harris vowed to end the hospital overcrowding crisis – by promising additional beds and pledging to put more staff on out-of-hours shifts.

However, like his predecessors, he struggled to get to grips with the trolley crisis.

In January 2020, he was criticised by the Irish Nursing and Midwives Organisation (INMO) after 760 people were recorded on trolleys, with staff describing working conditions as “inhumane”.

Mr Harris has also gone on record raising concerns about Ireland’s ICU capacity.

In 2019, hospital consultants took a vote of no confidence in Mr Harris after claiming the lives of critically ill patients were being put at risk as hospitals had less than half the intensive care consultants needed.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) has also repeatedly called for an increase in ICU beds and acute care beds.

A HSE-commissioned expert report published in September 2009, recommended that ICU beds increase to 579.

The IHCA accused consecutive governments of ignoring this plan.

Expand Close Stephen Donnelly is the current Health Minister since 2020. Photo: Gareth Chaney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Donnelly is the current Health Minister since 2020. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Stephen Donnelly

In December 2020, Mr Donnelly tweeted: “We need more ICU beds in Ireland. This year has really brought that to light. Glad to confirm our new plan to increase our critical care capacity up to 446 beds.”

However, there are currently only 300 beds available, with the possibility of increasing this to 350 if staff and resources are deployed at the expense of other care.

In July, Mr Donnelly announced that the Department of Health was to begin the process of building extra surge capacity in intensive care units as modelling by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) suggested 200 patients could be in ICU with Covid within a few months.

During his time as Health Minister, the number of ICU beds has increased. At the start of 2020, there were just 204 ICU beds, which increased to 280 last November and recently again to 300.

However, health experts say this still falls short of what is required.

A leading ICU consultant said the country’s healthcare system needs up to 200 additional intensive care beds to treat patients and meet the European average.

Dr Andrew Westbrook, who is an intensive care consultant at St Vincent’s Hospital Dublin, said the country’s ICU system is under pressure every winter and is currently approaching “saturation”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Dr Westbrook said between 5pc and 10pc of people who enter hospital with Covid-19 will end up in ICU and the current high level of hospitalisations is worrying.