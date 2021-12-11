Dr Shane Corr believes the vaccination programme should be sped up to the highest degree possible.

It is “crazy” that the vaccine programme for children will not begin in earnest until after Christmas, a Monaghan GP has said.

Dr Shane Corr said the vaccination of kids aged five to 11 should begin as soon as the vaccines arrive next week and said “I can’t understand why this isn’t happening next week”.

Dr Corr said tens of thousands of parents are waiting for the chance to vaccinate their children and that there was no urgency to begin the programme as soon as possible. Paul Reid said on Thursday that the vaccination programme for these children will be “predominantly” focused on January as the HSE seeks to operationalise the advice of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Dr Corr said he was feeling a lack of urgency in relation to vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible and said: “we can all see what’s coming down the line”, in relation to the Omicron variant and its ability to reduce vaccine effectiveness after two shots and its increased transmissibility.

“I think we have six or eight weeks to get these boosters out and to get kids vaccinated and I think there has to be a complete sense of urgency throughout this country from now until the end of January to get everybody boosted.

“Let’s get as many people vaccinated as we can and as quickly as we can,” Dr Corr told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio.

Dr Corr said he can't understand why the HSE is still persisting with age cohorts when Niac has said everyone who has received their second dose at least five months ago are eligible.

“I really think at this stage that vaccination centres, pharmacies and GPs should be giving patients their booster when they become eligible and not be bothering with texting patients..it’s far better to let people make their own appointments,” Dr Corr said.

Dr Corr said the suggestion there is hesitancy around taking boosters is “nonsensical” as he administered 350 boosters in one afternoon in his practice and “patients queued in the rain” to receive them.

Dr Corr said the pictures of people being turned away from vaccination centres “are extraordinary” and said the claim from the Taoiseach that people weren’t turning up for appointments was nonsensical.

To date, more than 1.1 million people have received a booster vaccine, which studies show is needed to sufficiently protect against the Omicron variant, which will become the dominant strain in Europe in the coming weeks, scientists have predicted.

The UK’s Health Security Agency yesterday released results of studies that show two doses of a vaccine offer far less protection against Omicron when compared to three doses.

