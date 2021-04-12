The vaccination of all pregnant women against Covid-19 should be approached with an "abundance of caution", a leading obstetrician said today.

Dr Peter McKenna, head of the HSE's National Women’s and Infants programme, said while the vaccine is recommended for pregnant women with serious underlying conditions such as heart or renal disease he would like to see more data before advocating it for all.

He was speaking about six cases of stillbirth this year which have been linked to women getting infected with Covid-19. Covid-placentitis is a condition where the placenta becomes infected with the virus which can have implications for the newborn baby.

Dr McKenna said it is important to put these six cases in the context of 60,000 babies born here over the past year.

"It is a worry to pregnant women. It certainly would make the general public health advice to minimise contacts apply to pregnant women even more than it does to the rest of the population," he told the Claire Byrne RTE radio show.

He said until these stillbirths happened this year the main concern was the impact of Covid-19 infection on the pregnant woman.

"We know in very general terms Ireland has done quite well in that regard. I am not saying any pregnant woman has not got very unwell but no pregnant woman has died .

"The fact that this can affect the baby can change the emphasis a little bit .

"It is more important that women do not come in contact with Covid or if they do that the hospital looking after them is aware and follow the up closely."

The six cases in Ireland this year were diagnosed through hospital pathologists.

Cases have happened abroad but the relative number in Ireland is higher and could be linked to the January surge in infection. He expected there will be a lot less cases from now on.

The risk increases after week twelve of the pregnancy when the placenta takes on a greater function, he added.

He said he would not advise pregnant women not to go to work.

"Most workplaces are very safe places. Workplaces currently open do know the risk and they must interpret public health advice around the individual,” he said.

Dr McKenna pointed out it is not possible to tell if the placenta is infected.

It is very important a pregnant woman keeps an eye on baby movements and if she has concerns to tell doctor.

Asked about vaccination in pregnancy he said if a woman is in a high risk category for heart disease or renal disease the correct advice is be vaccinated.

It is a big step to say all pregnant women be vaccinated.

"I would approach it from an abundance of caution. I would like to see more data between vaccination and pregnant women,” he said.

Online Editors