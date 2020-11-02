Covid testing of close contacts of confirmed cases to be ramped up in schools

Covid testing of close contacts of a confirmed case in schools will be ‘red flagged’ as part of the beefed-up public health response for education.

Once a case is identified, priority will be given for test appointments to school groups with a promise of fast turnaround times, principals have been promised in new guidance issued today.

At the point of testing, swabs for the school group will be sent to a laboratory as a ‘red flagged’ batch to be processed as a priority, principals have been told.

The swabs will have a specific school reference number to allow batch reporting of results and the combination of the new measures are designed to enable swift follow-up actions.

Enhancements to the HSE response to confirmed cases in schools follows criticism of serious delays in contact tracing and testing in the run-up to the mid-term break.

The Department of Education sent a letter to all 4,000 principals today outlining the improved resources and practices and providing more clarity on the definition of a close contact in school setting.

The normal practice is that if the Public Health team is made aware of a case within a school before the principal, a member of a Public Health team will ring the school and undertake a Public Health Risk Assessment (PHRA), which determines the follow-up action.

This is usually undertaken the same day they are notified, although it may be the following day, but where principals became aware of a case first or were awaiting a follow-up Public Health action, they often faced frustrating delays in getting a response.

In the couple of weeks before mid-term, principals becoming aware of a case, or cases, on a Friday evening found they were unable to contact the Public Health team over the weekend. The contact tracing system was overwhelmed at the time because of a surge in Covid cases and inadequate staffing to deal with it.

Now, a dedicated seven-day-a-week HSE phone number has been set up that principals can call if they need assistance in relation to a confirmed case within their school community and have not yet heard from Public Health.

Principals are assured that “the public health team will respond within three hours in most circumstances. Every effort will be made for a same day response, unless it is later in the afternoon when the response may come the following morning.”

It is a unique arrangement that has been developed to meet the particular needs of schools, the letter states.

Extra resources have also been provided for dedicated HSE School Teams, including the redeployment of schools inspectors and drafting in of other staff from within the health services.

Inspectors will bring their expertise and knowledge of the working of schools to support the teams to communicate with schools, but will have no role in making clinical decisions.

The school teams will assist with gathering the required information from principals to help the Public Health teams identify the school-based close contacts, who will then be notified by school management, who will forward a letter or text from Public Health. The HSE will then contact close contacts to notify them of their test appointment.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle said while a number of issues still remain to be resolved, the quick establishment of these HSE school teams, staffed by education officials who would better understand the school landscape, alongside a commitment to improve turnaround times was a welcome development.

He said “the Department must ensure this new service delivers a significant improvement in support to schools, ensuring no principal is left waiting for days for a risk assessment or public health guidance.”

Mr Boyle noted the additional clarity on the definition of a close contact and said they hoped to tease this out in more detail, alongside a thorough assessment of the latest public health data at its meeting with NPHET officials this week.

