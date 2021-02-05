Covid survivor celebrates his 91st birthday at nursing home

A Dublin man who contracted Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic proudly celebrated his 91st birthday through a window at his nursing home.

Paddy Homan, who spent most of his life living in Drimnagh, south Dublin, insisted on sharing a box of chocolates with fellow residents of the Millbook Manor nursing home in Saggart, Co Dublin earlier today to mark his milestone birthday.

Due to Covid restrictions, his daughter Irene Winters could only visit him through a window at the home.

Read More

But that didn’t stop the great-grandfather from sharing the joy with his fellow residents after she presented him with a cake and balloons to mark the happy occasion.

The former colour matcher for a Dublin paint company and delivery man marked the occasion with a rousing rendition of ‘Show Me the Way to Go Home’ even though he has never touched a drop of alcohol in his life.

But she attributed his lifelong love of singing and a positive attitude to not only surviving the virus unscathed, but to his longevity as well.

“He did more than survive it,” she told Independent.ie.

Despite testing positive for Covid-19 in mid-March, Mr Homan showed virtually no symptoms except for feeling a bit of a chill, which he thought was due to the heat being turned down, she said.

"He’s been perfectly fine,” she said.

And she believes that his positive, happy outlook has stood him well over the years.

“He’s a wonderful optimistic man, he’s always cracking jokes.”

And to add to the happy occasion, he became the great uncle to a set of triplets earlier this week, which was literally the icing on his birthday cake, she added.

Read More





Irish Independent