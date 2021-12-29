Over 20pc of PSNI officers were off with Covid symptoms over the Christmas weekend, leaving many policing districts with just a skeleton staff to cover busy holiday shifts.

Mark Lindsay of the Police Federation said Covid “took a heavy toll on officers” over the festive period, with problems beginning the previous weekend.

The Federation had previously warned about the shortage of officers to cover the increase in Covid regulations, and the highly transmittable Omicron strain of the virus has seen record numbers of positive cases reported.

Mr Lindsay said: “As far as the availability of officers was concerned, the risks were very real and impacted directly in respect of the PSNI capability to deliver policing over this period.”

Over one fifth of uniformed officers were believed to be self-isolating with Covid over the Christmas period.

The drop in numbers occurred at the same time as police were tasked with carrying out checks on hospitality after the introduction of so-called Covid passports.

The PSNI have carried out more than 650 inspections of licensed premises since Covid vaccine certificates were introduced a month ago.

Under the new regulations hospitality venues such as pubs are required to ask customers for proof of vaccination, a negative test result or Covid immunity to gain admission.

The measures became legally enforceable on December 13 following an initial two-week grace period with fines of up to £10,000 for any venue caught in breach of the restrictions.

Stormont approved the new restrictions in the hope that it would encourage a bigger uptake of the Covid vaccine, particularly among young people. The introduction of the certificate scheme in Northern Ireland was agreed by all parties in the Executive with the exception of the DUP.

Justice Minister Naomi Long accepted that the additional checks were likely to cause “additional financial pressures” for frontline policing.

The Belfast Telegraph previously reported that all uniformed PSNI officers had been placed on 12-hour shifts in anticipation of new Covid regulations being introduced.

They were also told they would be expected to work overtime to cope with an increase in duties linked to the enforcement of fresh restrictions and in anticipation of large numbers of officers testing positive for the virus.

Mr Lindsay said: “Large sections of station establishment were affected in the weekend prior to Christmas with officer availability dropping to under 80pc.

“The PSNI response was to place all response officers onto a twelve-hour shift pattern, which significantly impacted on their own plans over Christmas, a period when they get to spend some valuable time with their own families.

“This has caused considerable anger and upset to many of those affected.

“Once again, we see officers having to make sacrifices on behalf of society and propping up an under-resourced police service, which is continually being asked to cover more with considerably less. Add to this the proposed budget cuts of £180m over the next three years, it is no wonder that police morale and sense of value are at an all-time low.

“Expecting the police to be the sole agency to enforce every element of pandemic restrictions is pie in the sky. It is wholly unrealistic and nonsensical. We will do our best to ensure that the law is upheld, but the police cannot carry this burden alone.”