Covid numbers are ‘better than we could have hoped for,’ says Dr Ronan Glynn 

Coronavirus cases and hospital numbers are “better than we could have hoped for” according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

He was speaking as a further 309 cases and eight additional deaths were announced, with “significant” improvement in all indicators of the disease.

Professor Philip Nolan also announced that the R number has fallen below 1 and is now estimated to be at 0.7 to 1.

The 14-day incidence is also the lowest it has been since Christmas and the numbers in ICU are the lowest they have been this year.

“To my mind, these numbers are better than anything we could have hoped for a few weeks ago. It’s fantastic that we are where we are,” Dr Glynn said.

“Of course, I’ll give all the caveats and say it’s still a high level of disease, it can still turn quickly.”

He said that this is down to people sticking with tough restrictions.

“We’re in a much better position than we thought we would and that is down first and foremost to the people listening to the message and sticking with it.”

The “biggest driver” in low numbers of disease is people abiding by public health guidelines.

Dr Glynn said that the average number of close contacts remaining at 2.66 all throughout the two bank holidays is a “a remarkable testament to how people listen to advice”.

While health officials expected a surge in cases after St Patrick’s Day and Easter, the absence of a hike in case numbers shows a “genuine reduction of disease in the background”.

Meanwhile, in relation to the vaccination rollout, he said: “In broad terms, I think we are still on track for where we hope to be in June.”

Meanwhile, Prof Nolan said that even a “significant change” in the rate of vaccine administration will shift timelines by a “week or two either way”.

“You’d actually want quite a significant shock to the vaccine programme to begin to see an effect on the rate of which things open up,” he said.

