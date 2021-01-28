Covid levels are ‘exceptionally elevated’ in those aged over 85, Dr Tony Holohan warns

Levels of Covid infection among people aged 85 and over are “exceptionally elevated”, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on January 21 he said Ireland remains in a very vulnerable position due to Covid-19 levels. He also said the R number – measuring the spread of the virus – will drift upwards.

Dr Holohan expressed concern about the ability of people to maintain the current low level of social contact and also warned about the impact of the more infectious UK variant.

It will become increasingly difficult to maintain the level of suppression seen since the New Year in the coming weeks.

Although disease incidence is falling, it remains very high overall across all age groups.

Incidence in those aged 65 and older continues to rise and is a cause of particular concern with “exceptionally elevated levels in those aged 85 and older”.

He said he expects the rise in deaths to continue for the coming weeks.

It is likely the daily number of new cases of the virus will be in the region of 400 to 700 at the end of next month.

He said there were 14 outbreaks in nursing homes notified in a single day in the week the letter was written.

He recommended the HSE resume the testing of all close contacts of confirmed cases.

Dr Holohan pointed to the advice from the European Centre for Disease and Control (ECDC) about the need for caution in relaxing measures in light of the new more infectious forms of the virus, as well as the need to control the risk of people bringing them here.

The ECDC wants an acceleration of vaccination campaigns and a rapid escalation in the measures needed to reduce the risk of spread of the new variants.

He said the age profile of patients in hospital in this wave is broadly similar to the first wave.

Between 59pc and 63pc were over 60 and 35pc-36pc were aged 20-59 – 2pc-6pc were aged under 19s.

In critical care, up to 64pc were over 60 and 35pc to 45pc were in the 20-59 age group.

There is no evidence to show the UK variant is more deadly.

The number of people in hospital has begun to fall but the numbers in intensive care remain at elevated levels.

Also a significant amount of critical care is being given outside of the intensive care setting.

The expectation is that the numbers of people needing hospital care will decrease very slowly. This will depend on the rate the infection in the community falls as well as the persistence of infection in older and vulnerable people. It will also depend on the control and the rate of containment of outbreaks in hospitals themselves.

