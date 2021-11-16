Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that it is likely that the Covid jab is likely to be a “three course” vaccine.

Mr Varadkar said that waning vaccine immunity is a “real concern” and that the three doses of the vaccine will be extended to “more people” in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Irish media in Dubai, where the Tánaiste is currently on a trade mission, he admitted that the Covid situation is “precarious” and has been “deteriorating” in recent days.

He said that hospitals are under pressure because half of the Covid patients in ICU are not vaccinated and due to waning vaccine immunity.

“Vaccine immunity is waning and that is a real concern,” he said.

“It does appear now that this vaccine is going to have to be a three course vaccine and we’ll need to extend the third dose to many more people, perhaps everyone.”

He said that vaccine immunity is waning even in people who are fully vaccinated.

“Even those who are vaccinated, the immunity that we got from the vaccines is waning so we’re going to need to give people a third dose. It’s not really a booster anymore, it’s going to be a three-dose vaccine schedule and that’s going to be extended to more people over the next couple of weeks,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said that “in the meantime” current restrictions must be adhered to or even “enhanced”.

“The situation is difficult and we’re going to have to get through quite a difficult winter before we can say that the pandemic is behind us.”

Around 2.2m people are eligible for a booster shot after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) gave a green light last night.

People aged 50 to 59 and those who are immunocompromised with underlying conditions will now be able to get a booster under latest Niac advice.

Speaking in the Dáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that GPs, vaccination centres and pharmacies will be used in administering the boosters.

He warned of the “challenges ahead”, saying that there has been a “cost” to reopening society and that over 90pc of people aged over 12 years of age are now fully vaccinated.

Social Democrat co-leader Catherine Murphy said Niac has been “very slow” to recommend a wider rollout of the booster.

Mr Martin said that 2.197m, around 2.2m, people are now able to get their booster shot, according to HSE data.

“GPs, pharmacies, vaccination centres will be used in respect of the booster administration programme,” he told the Dáil.

He said that a further 1,500 people are coming forward for their first vaccines every day.

Nursing home residents who are aged under 65, of which there are around 18,000, will have mostly received their boosters by early to mid December.

135,000 healthcare workers who are under 60 years of age will have received their boosters by end of December.

Most people aged over 80, around, 161,000 will have received their booster jabs by mid November and people aged 70 to 79 by end November to mid-December.

Most people aged 60 to 69 will receive their boosters by the end of December, according to the Taoiseach.

Mr Martin said that the presentation from HSE last night was “quite grim” and that it is now expected that the current wave may peak in late December.

“The original modelling had us peaking towards the third, fourth week of November, now it’s suggesting later December will be the peak,” he said.

“The presentation last evening from the HSE was quite grim in respect of the challenges ahead and the pressures on the hospital system right now.”