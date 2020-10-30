Covid increases seen in 10 counties as GPs warned of rise in cases among elderly

Several counties are suffering a rise in the spread of Covid-19 despite signs the virus may be coming under control.

Donegal, Louth, Kerry, Carlow, Mayo, Laois, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Tipperary have experienced an increase in the 14-day incidence since the Level 5 lockdown was imposed last week.

Badly-hit Cavan, Meath and Westmeath, Sligo ,Galway and Cork are among the counties seeing a fall.

However, it will be next week before the force of Level 5 restrictions start to kick in and the hope is this will see a countrywide improvement.

Read More

Read More

Meanwhile, GPs have been warned to be on alert for a potential rise in Covid-19 infections among older people and told to review the treatment wishes of nursing home residents if they become very ill with the disease.

The directive from Dr Colm Henry, clinical director of the HSE, comes amid fears that,despite signals the spread of the virus is coming under control here, there is the possibility it will strike more people over 65 who are at higher risk of complications and hospitalisation.

Dr Henry told GPs the “greatest proportion of new cases globally are in Europe comprising 38pc, where there’s a range of social restrictions and measures being put in place to try and halve the exponential growth of the virus and its spread to older and vulnerable groups.

“The same pattern is being noticed in other countries as in our own county:, a lag time and then an inevitable spread to older and vulnerable groups and spread within congregated settings.

“And the experience is showing that despite knowledge, and despite preparation, it is not possible to protect older and vulnerable groups against widespread community transmission.”

As part of a checklist for nursing homes he asked doctors to “review the advance care plans for your patients, in the event of medical deterioration”.

He added :”It should be noted that for some residents the ceiling of care may be oral fluids and medication in the nursing home.

“However other patients may benefit from hospital-based treatment and arrangements should be made to transfer them when clinically indicated, in line with their advance care plan.”

The advice comes as six more Covid-19 related deaths from the virus were reported yesterday and a further 866 people were diagnosed with the disease.

The level of new cases, still under 1,000, provides encouragement the spread may be coming under control with the impact of Level 5 lockddown, imposed a week ago, yet to kick in.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.”

“I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons.”

He pointed to the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit scheme payment being for workers and the self-employed who cannot work in the short term because they have been medically certified to self-isolate or are ill due to the coronavirus.

Among yesterday’s cases, 242 were in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway and 44 in Meath .The remaining remaining 304 cases were spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm yesterday there were 328 patients in hospital with Covid-19 of whom 43 were in intensive care.

Earlier Dr Henry told an HSE briefing the hospital system is now “stable and coping” with Covid-19 cases and surge capacity has not had to be used so far.

But we are ever only two weeks from being overwhelmed, he said.

Dr Henry referred to a worrying drop in A&E attendances by patients in need of vital care for non-Covid illnesses which may have been affected by the bank holiday. He reassured the public that emergency departments are “safe places”.

Around four or five residential centres, including nursing homes, are in the red zone which means they are getting intensive support.

Another 35 are in an amber zone where they are getting a lower level of support. More than 80pc are “managing fine”. He appealed to the public to “stay the course” as the impact of restrictions start to kick in.

There has been a reduction in the positivity rate of people tested for the virus for the first time in months and it is now at 5.9pc.

The 14-day incidence of the infection has fallen and there has been a larger reduction in the past seven days.

Some counties are seeing a fall in their 14-day incidence, including Cavan, Meath, Westmeath, Sligo ,Galway and Cork.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the evidence is that people are curbing their social lives and contacts of people who test positive now tend to be mostly within their own household.

Read More

Read More

Irish Independent