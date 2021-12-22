Covid incidence among primary pupils down for second week in a row

Covid incidence rate among primary-aged children has fallen for the second week in a row.

There may be multiple reasons for the drop, but it coincides with the introduction of antigen testing in primary schools and mask wearing by pupils from third class up.

Latest figure show that there were 4,726 confirmed cases among five-to-12-year-olds last week, representing 14.3pc of all cases.

Read More

It is down from 5,752 cases the previous week, ending December 11, and a peak of 7,359 the week ending December 4.

While the overall infection rate dropped over these weeks, it is significant that the proportion of five-12 year olds being infected is also down, from 21.5pc two week ago.

The week ending December 11 was the first since the middle of October that the level of infection among primary pupils dropped, according to Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures.

That’s down from 7,359 the previous week when incidence in that age group hit its highest level to date. For several weeks, this age cohort recorded the highest incidence in the population.

Incidence among the age group remains higher than the national average, at 861.3 per 100,000, compared with 693.3 per 100,000.

However, it is well down on the peak in early December when comparable figures were 1341.2/100,000 and 718.4/100,000.

The number of Covid outbreaks in schools also fell last week to 22, compared with 37 the previous week.

An outbreak is where two or more cases are identified in the same setting, but it does not necessarily mean that transmission occurred on site.