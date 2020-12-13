Covid ‘has the potential to ruin Christmas’ – HSE chief Paul Reid urges caution over the festive period

HSE chief Paul Reid has said GPs will be “significantly engaged” in the coming week over the rolling out of the new Covid vaccination programme.

A top-level taskforce, chaired by Professor Brian MacCraith, drew the massive plan for the roll out of the vaccine, and that will be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday.

Mr Reid said the HSE will engage with GPs and other parties in relation to the programme.

“The report is going to Government and they will consider it on Tuesday, and that report sets out a whole set of areas that we are focused on: the logistics, the transportation, the security, the sequencing of the population, the identification of the sites where we will be carrying out the vaccinations, the workforce including GPs and pharmacies, the reporting arrangements, the IT system and the data issues that we are working through.”

He said GPs will be “significantly engaged as we head in through next week once the Government have had a chance to consider the report”.

"We have a very good process in place with the Irish Medical Organisation and the Irish College of General Practitioners.”

However, he added there is a timing in which various workforces will come on stream and that is exactly what they will talk to the GPs about.

Mr Reid pointed out there are six different vaccines which are likely – each with different arrangements and transport requirements.

In relation to the first one which will arrive here, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, he said: “We have been working on this for quite some time now." He pointed out that nine refrigerators, which have the capacity to refrigerate as low as minus 80C, have been brought in.

In addition, a set of transport logistics will be in place. Specially designed fleets will deliver those out to their sites.

"We are working through a ‘hub and spoke’ arrangement where we deliver them to certain sites for vaccination and then they are deployed reasonably quickly at those various sites.”

The first prioritisation are elderly people in long-term care facilities and health care workers.

“We are mapping that out in terms of the delivery mechanisms to make it safe,” he said.

Mr Reid said he believes the vaccine is giving people great hope and great inspiration, because it has been a very tough year for everyone.

“It will be a while before the vaccine becomes our first line of defence," he said, noting that for some time, the public health measures in place will need to continue,” he told RTÉ radio’s This Week programme.

Meanwhile, with the festive season fast approaching, he said: “Firstly, we should all look forward to Christmas and New Year with joy and not undue fear, but with the reasonable cautions we all need to take.

"My urge to people is get the balance between what’s possible to do versus what’s safe and ideally err on the side that’s safe.”

"If we have the worst confluence where we have a high number of cases multiplied by a high number of contacts, that will be a severe risk for us throughout the Christmas, and in particular for the next 10 days or so. It will be a severe risk for people, losing their own Christmas by either becoming a positive case, or indeed a close contact.”

“If you are a confirmed positive case, you are isolated. If you are identified as a close contact, you are restricting your movements, even though you may have tested negative, so it has the potential to ruin some peoples’ Christmas and none of us want to see that happen.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the potential impact of Brexit, he told RTÉ that the HSE has secured “buffer stocks” of key medical supplies,

"We have been mobilised for quite some time now. We have a dedicated warehouse in Ballycoolin in north-west Dublin. We have some contingency stocks up there.”

However, he said Brexit does cause concern in relation to transit through the UK, “but we have what we secured, buffer stocks, for key medical supplies and other materials”.

