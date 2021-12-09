Covid-19 walk-in booster vaccination centre at Croke Park now at full capacity

The HSE has confirmed that the Covid-19 walk-in booster vaccination centre at Croke Park is now at full capacity.

HSE vaccination lead, Damien McCallion, said every centre has a certain capacity.

In relation to people queueing at the UCD walk-in clinic this morning, Mr McCallion said: “Every centre has a certain capacity, every centre has a certain number of booths and vaccinators.”

“On our social media every day now, we update to show where there are queues and people can then look at alternatives.

“If you take UCD you have options in terms of Citywest and Croke Park so if people see there are queues in one area, they may be able to decide to go elsewhere,” he said.

Mr McCallion said the HSE is aware that there are issues with people receiving multiple appointments for their booster jab.

He said once the HSE’s IT system is updated with people’s vaccine records, no further appointments will be allocated.

“In relation to the vaccination records, if someone is vaccinated in a GP or pharmacy their record comes through it’s held on the system and any future appointments will be cancelled.

“We know there are some issues around the notification process between people when they’re trying to cancel appointments. There are three separate systems, the pharmacy system is a HSE system that’s used by our pharmacists and that works well and that comes in several times a day and is updated fairly close to real time with records which will trigger and stop any further appointments for people.

“Similarly with GPs every day when we get the records through that actually stops any further appointments so there can be gaps from time to time but generally those systems are working reasonably well.

“We accept that the system hasn’t worked as smoothly I suppose what I would say we know that doesn’t substantially account for the general uptake that we’ve seen,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr McCallion said the HSE wanted to give people the “maximum choice” on where to receive their booster vaccine.

He said the HSE is trying resolve some of the challenges people are experiencing when trying to book their appointment.

“We knew when we activated GPs, pharmacies and vaccination centres all working through the same groups at the same time that there would be challenges within that and that it would be imperfect.

“We wanted to make sure that people would have the maximum choices of where to get vaccinated to make it as easy as possible and to maximise capacity.

“We’re trying to resolve those challenges and we know there have been some challenges around the texting system and that has been strengthened even as recently as last night there’s a further upgrade to the system which will allow people who are Covid positive, which as we know won’t be eligible for the booster until six months after they’ve had Covid to put themselves into a queue for future appointments,” he said.