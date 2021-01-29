Covid-19 vaccine chaos as EU is forced into U-turn after blocking supplies to the North

The EU has backtracked on a decision to block vaccines being transported into Northern Ireland.

The move followed hours of diplomatic chaos after it emerged the EU triggered an article of the Northern Protocol which introduce check on good entering Northern Ireland. This would have allowed EU authorities stop the importation of vaccines manufactured on the continent entering Northern Ireland.

An European Commission source described the decision to invoke the article as an “oversight”. The source said a “mistake was made somewhere along the way” and insisted vaccines will not be stopped from entering the North.

Under the Brexit deal agreed between the UK and EU goods are permitted to move freely between the North and South of Ireland. Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol allows either side introduce controls on goods in emergency situation.

There were frantic phones calls between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when it emerged vaccines could be stop from moving between the EU and Northern Ireland.

There was also significant backlash against the EU from both sides of the border when the decision emerged.

A Government source said the Taoiseach had not being given any advance warning of the EU decision to invoke the article in the protocol. The source said the article may have been inadvertently triggered by “someone who did not understand the political implications” of the decision.

A statement from the Commission released late tonight said it was putting in place a measure requiring that vaccine exports are subject to an authorisation by EU member states.

This was to tackle “the current lack of transparency of vaccine exports” outside the EU.

The statement said the Commission will ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol is unaffected.

“The Commission is not triggering the safeguard clause,” it said.

However, the EU will consider using “all the instruments at its disposal” if vaccines are transported outside the union to third countries in such a way to circumvent the authorisation system.

The final version of the implementing regulation will be published following its adoption tomorrow.

The drama follows a very public spat between the EU and vaccine manufacture AstraZeneca.

DUP Leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster said the decision by the EU is "an incredible act of hostility".

Ms Foster accused the EU trying to stop the “supply of a vaccine that saves lives” into the UK.

She said “for years” people were told there can never be a hard border on the island of Ireland “but in one foul swoop they have put that border in place”.

She called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take immediate action to protect Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said: “We are aware of the issue and the Taoiseach is currently in discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise our concerns”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the EU’s decision is a “grave error” and said “now is a time for cool heads and solidarity”.

“Our citizens need timely access to lifesaving vaccines not trade disputes. Now is a time for cool heads and solidarity,” Ms McDonald added.

The EU triggered article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol which allow for the immediate imposition of controls on goods leaving the EU for the UK. Under the protocol, which was key to the Brexit deal, goods are ordinarily allowed travel between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The EU has moved to stop the supply of vaccines amid concerns over AstraZeneca’s failure to meet contractual supply commitments. Ireland is set to be 300,000 vaccines short of their targets due to the issue with the manufacture.

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne insisted the Protocol is an “all weather” agreement to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney tweeted: “We are working with the EU Commission to try to resolve this issue and protect the integrity and operation of the NI Protocol.”

