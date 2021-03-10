Covid-19 travel rules broken ahead of funeral in Leitrim town

Gardaí in Co Leitrim have detected a number of breaches of Covid-19 travel rules ahead of a funeral that is due to take place tomorrow.

The funeral is due to take place in Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow morning.

Tonight gardaí confirmed “a number of breaches of the regulations in respect of travel have been detected”.

"An Garda Síochana has no comment in respect of potential events which may or may not occur,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

Local reports said a number of garda checkpoints had been put in place.

A Garda spokesperson reminded the public that the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 are currently in force.

This places restrictions on individuals organising events outdoors and on travel outside the home except with a reasonable excuse.

When potential breaches of the public health regulations are found, a file is prepared for the DPP or a Fixed Payment Notice is issued where appropriate.

Gardaí urged the public to continue to follow the guidelines, saying in a statement: “The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health guidelines and regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.”





Online Editors