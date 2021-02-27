| 4.3°C Dublin

Covid 19: Three tragic cases from one nursing home

Dealgan House in Dundalk lost 23 residents to the coronavirus in the course of a few weeks. Catherine Fegan hears how three of them lived and died

Valerie Anderson (80), a resident of Dealgan Nursing Home, with daughters Carolyn (behind) and Jane (right) in Blackrock, Co Louth. Valerie died on April 10, 2020 Expand

Catherine Fegan

The telephone call was cut short just after 9pm.

Noel Roddy had called his mum, Lila, on the phone she kept on the locker next to her bed in Dealgan House nursing home, Dundalk. They were mid-conversation when he heard the ambulance personnel enter her room, telling Lila that she was on a list for a Covid-19 test.

“I could hear them in the background talking to her,” he says.

