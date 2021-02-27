Covid 19: Three tragic cases from one nursing home

The telephone call was cut short just after 9pm.

Noel Roddy had called his mum, Lila, on the phone she kept on the locker next to her bed in Dealgan House nursing home, Dundalk. They were mid-conversation when he heard the ambulance personnel enter her room, telling Lila that she was on a list for a Covid-19 test.

“I could hear them in the background talking to her,” he says.

“On the phone she sounded like she had a bit of a cold, but no-one had told me she was being tested for the virus. I was worried she had Covid and when I rang up the next morning to speak to someone, they said the test was just a precautionary measure.”

Two days later, on April 16, Noel received a call from the nursing home, telling him that his mother had a temperature and was being transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. He spent the next 40 minutes calling the phone at his mother’s bedside, desperate to talk to her. Nobody answered.

Lila Roddy (90), a resident in Dealgan Nursing Home Dundalk. She died on April 18, 2020

Lila Roddy (90), a resident in Dealgan Nursing Home Dundalk. She died on April 18, 2020

“I eventually rang the nursing home reception and they said, ‘She’s gone’,” he says.

“She had been taken to hospital. I never got talking to her in the end because she had no mobile. A nurse was with her when she passed away and that’s a great comfort to me. But apart from that, she was alone.”

Restrictions did not allow for a funeral. Instead, a stripped-back burial was arranged.

The story of what happened after Covid-19 entered Dealgan House has been well-documented. During one of the most horrific nursing home outbreaks of the pandemic, 23 residents, much-loved and forever missed, lost their lives over the course of a few weeks.

It would become the only private nursing home to be taken over by a hospital group during the first wave. A subsequent report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) found there were staffing shortages, poor communication and, in some instances, a lack of adherence to infection control measures. The inspection report said families were not afforded the opportunity to be with their loved ones when they were dying and many were traumatised by what happened.

In statement to Review, the nursing home said that those who died were “all cherished members of the Dealgan House community”.

“We were, and continue to be deeply saddened and traumatised by their passing from Covid 19,” it added.

Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk, Co Louth

Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk, Co Louth

Almost a year on, as the families press for a public inquiry into the Covid-19 outbreak in Dealgan, their story is a sobering reminder of the cruel end the virus brought to so many nursing home residents. More than 1,000 have died from Covid-19 in long-term care facilities for older people since March.

“I remember saying to my mum, ‘You are in the safest place possible’,” Noel recalls.

“I said, ‘Don’t worry about this virus, you are safe here with no visitors allowed. The staff and management are professional so the virus won’t be getting in here’. Honest to God, that was the last face-to-face conversation I had with her. How wrong was I?”

Lila Roddy, from Carlingford, Co Louth, was a gifted dressmaker. She had learned her trade as a young mother, making everything from knitted jumpers to intricate wedding gowns, all by hand. Her dream, she told her son in later years, had been to one day become a fashion designer.

“She married my father, who was a lighthouse keeper,” her son says. “I was the first-born and my sister Teresa was born three years after me. Teresa had Down’s Syndrome and sadly died from leukaemia at 30. My mother and her did everything together and that’s really when the set-up of her life changed. Teresa’s death was very, very difficult for her, but she was a very strong woman and she recovered.”

In her later years, Lila drew on her independent spirit to travel abroad, sometimes with friends and other times solo. After recovering from a stroke at 87, her physical health was never the same. She went to Dealgan in 2016.

Lila followed the news avidly and was “up to speed with what was going on” when Covid-19 arrived in Ireland in late February. When it found its way into her nursing home, her evening phone calls with Noel included updates on who it had taken.

“She would say, ‘Oh I heard a woman in here passed away yesterday,’” Noel says. “Then another night it would be someone else, but she might know the name. She was aware people in the home were dying.”

During their last calls, Lila, who by this stage was sick with Covid-19, chatted to her son as normal. That same night, during a call with a dear friend, she voiced her fears about the virus.

“She told her friend that she was fully aware she had Covid,” Noel says.

“She said, ‘May, will you pray for me? I’ve contracted this virus. It may be the end of me. Will you just pray that I go peacefully’. Yet she never said it to me that night. That was mum, right up until the end… protecting me.”

Lila Roddy was laid to rest alongside her beloved daughter Teresa on April 20, 2020.

The undertaker asked Noel to choose a song to play at his mother’s graveside. “I didn’t know a particular song that she liked so I picked a song that portrayed what she was to me,” he says. His choice: the Bette Midler classic The Wind Beneath My Wings.

Unbeknownst to Noel, on the same day he called Dealgan to ask about the ambulance personnel entering his mother’s room, another resident, Valerie Anderson, was approaching the last hours of her life.

“It was Good Friday,” says Valerie’s daughter Carolyn, who lives in London. “My dad had called the home that morning and they said mum was in good form.

He was on his way up to see her later that day and they called him again to say she was unresponsive. They said, ‘You and your son need to come immediately’.”

Born in Dundalk, where she would raise her own family, Valerie was a talented cook, passionate gardener and dedicated homemaker. Her world revolved around her children. “It was all about family for mum,” Carolyn says.

Described as an incredibly resilient woman by her family, Valerie had battled breast cancer, suffered from osteoporosis and been diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 55.

In later years, back problems affected her mobility. After a stay in hospital, she spent a period of step-down care in Dealgan, and this later became a permanent arrangement.

Despite being a full-time resident, Valerie had established a routine that enabled her to hold on to much of the familiarity of home.

“We had a really good system,” Carolyn says. “She would sleep at Dealgan and they would get up in the morning and help her get dressed. She’d have lunch there and then my dad would fetch her and take her home. She’d spend the afternoon with him and have her tea at home and he would drop her back at 10 o’clock at night.”

On February 29, as the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in Ireland, the Anderson family held an 80th birthday celebration for Valerie at the Ballymascanlon Hotel in Co Louth.

It was to be the last time Carolyn and Jane saw their mother.

“It was the biggest family gathering we ever had,” Carolyn says. “Jane and I arrived on the Wednesday. Mum got her hair and nails done and we had a meringue cake. We all stayed at the hotel and had the most incredible party. On the Monday, Dealgan had an amazing party for her and then we left on the Monday night.”

It was via a video call on Mother’s Day — March 22 — both Carolyn and Jane noticed a frightening deterioration in Valerie’s health.

“Dad and my brother were outside the window visiting,” Jane says. “They had us on the phone and you could see how much she had gone downhill because of the lack of contact.”

Hindsight, say both daughters, leaves them wondering if they could have done more.

“We couldn’t travel but maybe we would have legged it over there and taken her out,” Carolyn says. “Maybe that wouldn’t have worked, but we sort of never got the chance to make a decision because we had no idea.”

As the crisis unfolded, two-thirds of Dealgan’s management fell ill with Covid and the family say they found it hard to get information about their mother’s health. “We were phoning and phoning and it was very hard to even get a call answered,” says Jane. “We were absolutely frantic.”

The nursing home said it “acknowledged and apologised for our communications difficulties at the time and on many occasions since then and do so again now”.

Staff who were able to continue working “rightly prioritised the care of our residents but they also kept families informed of any change in their loved one’s condition,” it added.

On April 9, a video call with their mother revealed that Valerie was deteriorating.

“The nurse who was with her was wearing a mask and an apron and it all just looked very serious at that point,” Jane says. “Mum had lost her appetite and she was trying to tell us something but we couldn’t tell what it was.”

Both daughters decided to rally the troops, urging their father to go to the nursing home as soon as he could.

“We told him to bring her some daffodils and some of her favourite mandarin oranges,” Jane says.

As their father made his way to Dealgan House on Good Friday, he got the call to say Valerie was unresponsive. Later that day, with her husband and son at her bedside and Carolyn and Jane present via video call, Valerie passed way. A test later confirmed she had Covid-19.

“We all chatted to her,” Carolyn says. “Even though she was unresponsive, we knew she could hear us.”

One of Sonia Mullen’s last memories of her father still draws a smile. Michael McGarrity, or Mickey-Joe as he was known, was sitting up in his bed in Dealgan House, chatting to her through the window. A carer was with him, dressed in full PPE.

“Is there anything you need?” Sonia asked.

She had already come bearing gifts, a box with some new clothes, some cards from his grandchildren and an Easter egg. But Mickey-Joe’s sweet tooth, as it often did in life, was getting the better of him.

Michael McGarrity (77), a resident of Dealgan Nursing home, Dundalk. Michael died on April 14, 2020

Michael McGarrity (77), a resident of Dealgan Nursing home, Dundalk. Michael died on April 14, 2020

“Have you a packet of biscuits?” he asked, hoping the carer wouldn’t hear.

Sonia had just been to Tesco to do the shopping and ran to the car to grab the goods.

“Daddy was a diabetic,” she says. “They were always giving out to him about sweet stuff but he was a divil for it. I can see him now, emphasising the words ‘biscuits’ through the window. He wanted to make sure he was getting them.”

Born and raised on the Cooley Peninsula, Michael was one of 11 children. He had worked in a variety of jobs through the years, including construction. His wife Mairead died in 1994, leaving him to raise the couple’s two children, Sonia and Gerard.

“It was just the three of us since 1994,” Sonia says.

“Daddy was a proud Pioneer. He lived independently for a long time, but he never really looked after his diabetes after mummy died and it caught up with him.”

To his grandchildren he was a gentle giant, always on hand with a sweet treat to share and a jolly disposition that endeared all who knew him.

“He didn’t drive so he was always walking the roads,” Sonia says. “People were always giving him lifts and he knew everyone.”

On April 9 last year, Sonia received a telephone call from Dealgan to tell her that her father had a temperature. Visits to the home had stopped several weeks before and Sonia and her brother Gerard had been communication with their father via video calls.

“At that stage we had received a few emails from Dealgan updating us on the Covid situation there,” she says.

“We knew they were starting to have problems but when they rang to tell me about daddy’s temperature there was no mention of him maybe having Covid.”

Several days later, Sonia and Gerard found themselves donning full PPE outside their father’s room. Michael’s health had gone dramatically downhill and an end-of-life visit was arranged.

“I am very grateful for that visit,” Sonia says, who is a midwife.

“I know there are other families who didn’t get to say goodbye. I was in there with him, and it’s funny when it’s your own, because you maybe can’t or don’t want to see it, but I was reluctant to accept that daddy was dying.

“They were talking about transferring him to hospital and I was saying that if he got some IV fluids and some IV antibiotics he would perk up. I was thinking, ‘We are nowhere near end of life, they are getting carried way.’ That’s how much I wanted to believe he would be OK. Sadly, it wasn’t to be.”

Michael McGarrity — ‘Mickey-Joe’ with the sweet tooth — passed away peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on April 14, 2020.