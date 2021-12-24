Testing capacity is under intense pressure today but “some” appointments may become free throughout the day, the head of the HSE Covid-19 testing and vaccination programmes has confirmed.

An analysis of the HSE’s PCR test booking system carried out by Independent.ie found that there was only eight appointments available nationwide at 9am this morning - with six in Donegal and one each in counties Galway and Clare.

HSE’s lead for vaccination and testing Damien McCallion said the demand for PCR tests has surged over the last week and in the past 48 hours in particular.

Currently the HSE can process 250,000 PCR tests and 100,000 antigen tests a week and it is looking at “opportunities” to increase this over the coming weeks according to Mr McCallion.

He said test centres will continue to operate over Christmas Day and St Stephen’s with “slightly reduced” services and people should continue to isolate while waiting for a test.

“The public health advice unfortunately still remains the same. If you’re symptomatic, in terms of seeking out a PCR test, you must wait until you’re symptom free for 48-hours before ceasing to restrict your movements,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“I know it’s really difficult advice coming into the days and we all know people at the moment who tested positive in recent days and the difficulty that presents for family Christmases but unfortunately that advice remains the same,” he added.

Mr McCallion said there is “always slots available” in test centres throughout the day and people should keep an eye on the HSE website for appointments.

“With the level of demand we’ve seen in the last 48 hours, that will still present challenges for people… I think in the last seven days we’re now up at a record number of monitory tests – over 335,000,” he added.

While, people are experiencing delays in booking tests, Mr McCallion said the turnaround time for lab results is on target.

He said members of the public should also use the HSE’s new ‘List of Contacts’ contact tracing portal when booking a test.

“It speeds up the process for them and for their friends and colleagues then who are their contacts,” he explained.

The terms of the opening-up of the booster vaccine programme which was announced last evening, Mr McCallion said the HSE will speed-up the timeline if there is spare capacity.

He confirmed that all remaining age groups “will have dates before January 10th”.

From Wednesday the 29th of December, the booster programme opens for people aged 30-39 through vaccination centres, pharmacies and GPs.

Jansen vaccine recipients – who Mr McCallion acknowledged are quite “anxious” – will be offered boosters in parallel with the over 30s. It comes as recent data showed the people who received the Jansen vaccine during the summer have little to no protection against the Omicron variant.

While on January 10th the programme opens for 16 – 29-years olds.

“But we’ve continued to monitor that like we did with the over 40s when we brought that forward. So if there’s opportunities, the way we have responded is to bring groups forward at that point,” he added.

It comes as the vaccination programme opened for children aged 5 to 11 years who are deemed as high-risk last week.

Mr McCallion said children who live with people who are immuno-compromised or vulnerable in other ways will be able to register for vaccines from next week.

Meanwhile, the registration portal for all remaining children aged five years and older will open next week also, with the first vaccines due to be administered on January 8th.

Mr McCallion added that hospitals will be contacting children who are deemed high-risk to get appointments early and others who live with people who are high-risk will also be able to register for vaccines first.

He said the HSE will run an information campaign to explain how to register and who is being prioritised.