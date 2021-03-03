Covid-19: Ten most-infected and least-infected areas in Ireland revealed

Galway City Central has a Covid-19 incidence more than five times the national average, according to most recent HSE data.

The Galway City Central local electoral area has a rate of 1,292 cases per 100,000 of the population in the 14 days up to February 22, which equates to roughly one in every 80 people having tested positive.

This is more than five times the national average of 240.4 per 100,000.

Ballymun-Finglas had the highest rate in the capital and ranked second-highest in the country at 798 cases per 100,000.

Galway City East had the third most cases with an incidence of 579, highlighting further the number of cases Galway city has seen in recent weeks.

Tullamore (555.6) and Birr (471) rank fourth and tenth on the list respectively, as Offaly now has the highest incidence rate of any county in the country at 402.8.

Limerick City East, in which the University of Limerick sits, has the sixth-highest incidence in the nation among 166 Local Electoral Areas (LEA), with a rate of 546.1 cases per 100,000.

Tallaght South (555.5), Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart (529.6), Ballyfermot-Drimnagh (488.4) and North Inner City (487.3) complete the 10 most infected areas in Dublin and the country.

Granard in Longford and Corca Dhuibhne in Kerry are the only two LEAs with no recorded cases in the two weeks up to February 22.

Listowel (20.9), Kenmare (35.9) and Killarney (47.3) all boast very low incidences of the virus comparable with other parts of the nation as Kerry shows the lowest current incidence by county at 59.6.

Ennistymon (30.5) in Clare, Bray East (35) in Wicklow, Cork City South West (51), Midleton (52.8) and Milford (58.1) in Donegal are all among the areas with the least amount of confirmed cases by population.

