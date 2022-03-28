Covid-19: ‘Several hundred thousand’ new cases per week as Stephen Donnelly warns ‘serious new measures’ would be needed to reduce surge

The true number of new Covid-19 cases is probably running at “several hundred thousand” per week and “serious” new restrictions would be needed to bring the latest surge under control, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Almost 40,000 cases were reported over the last three days though PCR and home antigen tests as the highly contagious BA2 variant rips though the country. However this is likely to be a significant underestimate of the true scale of infections.

Speaking at a private meeting with Fianna Fáil party members tonight, Mr Donnelly reiterated that the advice from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is that there is currently no need for new restrictions.

“The sub variant we’re dealing with now is very, very contagious,” he said.

“The kind of measures you would need to radically reduce the spread would be really quite serious measures.”

However, he said there is “real stress” on the already strained hospital system.

“If we’re registering 10,000 to 15,000 cases a day through PCR and antigen tests, you can be sure the actual numbers are several times that much,” he said.

“We are most likely looking at several hundred thousand new Covid cases per week at the moment, which is a very high number.”

He said this is causing “real stress” on the hospital system as while there are over 1,600 Covid-19 patients in hospital, only about 800 are in hospital due to Covid-19 and the rest are asymptomatic.

There is “huge pressure on the system” as all the extra beds are filled up, Mr Donnelly said.

He said that PCR and antigen testing have been scaled back and that testing centres have also been scaled back recently.

Leases on vaccination centres have also expired in some parts of the country and Mr Donnelly said the Government is currently working on a medium and long term plan to put in response plans if necessary.

He said there may be an annual Covid-19 vaccine programme which could be rolled out at a certain point of the year.

The health minister also said the Government is working on plans for the quick rollout of further vaccine doses if necessary, or a variant-specific vaccine.

