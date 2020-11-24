| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Covid-19 restrictions: Seven dilemmas that need to be addressed in next seven days

The experts have many factors to take into account at their crunch meeting on whether to lift restrictions

Team Leader Tester Darren Somers looks on at approaching flights at the new RocDoc Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing facility at Dublin Airport. Expand

Close

Team Leader Tester Darren Somers looks on at approaching flights at the new RocDoc Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing facility at Dublin Airport.

Team Leader Tester Darren Somers looks on at approaching flights at the new RocDoc Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing facility at Dublin Airport.

Team Leader Tester Darren Somers looks on at approaching flights at the new RocDoc Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing facility at Dublin Airport.

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Ireland is about to get an amnesty from lockdown.

But as public health officials hold a crunch meeting tomorrow to decide what kind of restrictions will replace it for December and Christmas, should they be gamblers or just take a very safe bet?

There is one stark reality. Covid-19, which has been forced into partial retreat in recent weeks, could let loose and thrive during festive get-togethers and celebrations.

Privacy