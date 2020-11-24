Covid-19 restrictions: Seven dilemmas that need to be addressed in next seven days

Ireland is about to get an amnesty from lockdown.

But as public health officials hold a crunch meeting tomorrow to decide what kind of restrictions will replace it for December and Christmas, should they be gamblers or just take a very safe bet?

There is one stark reality. Covid-19, which has been forced into partial retreat in recent weeks, could let loose and thrive during festive get-togethers and celebrations.

The recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will be the ultimate tightrope act, balancing risk with the expectations of the nation and businesses in need of reopening having borne a huge sacrifice.

Here are seven of the toughest calls they will have to make.

1. Private homes are a hotbed for the spread of infection.

They have the potential to become the scene of a super-spreader event with the virus running rampant. Family members and visitors can bring it with them into the living room and spread it to their nearest and dearest. With the right conditions, the virus will pass on whether it’s August 25 or December 25.

An Irish Christmas extends before and after Christmas Day. So just how many visitors can people have for Christmas dinner? Will it be none, one household or two? How long should visitors stay? Should they just bubble up with one other household?

There is also the question of what happens on St Stephen’s Day and beyond. The more people from different households mix, the greater the risk of the virus being passed on.

It is expected there will be a strong recommendation that if people want to reconnect with wider friends and family, they should do so outdoors and physically distanced. So hopefully the weather will be kind.

2. Will kids be able to hug grandparents at Christmas?

When it comes to older residents and people with underlying illnesses, some public health officials have been quite blunt for all the right reasons.

They are warning about giving granny Covid for Christmas. Yet, if there is any group who deserve a medal for their resilience and behaviour during the pandemic, it is the older generation. They deserve to have a good Christmas – but it also must be safe.

This is one of the most difficult guidelines to be issued – it will extend to not just family gatherings but also to nursing homes and other residential centre visits. Will children hug grandparents and relatives who are susceptible to Covid-19?

3. What is going on with the pubs?

The question around the reopening of pubs and restaurants is another agonising decision. The Achilles heel here is the mix of socialising with alcohol. Will it just be pubs serving food or can ‘wet pubs’ pull up the shutters?

If restaurants can open, will it just be for outside dining, and if they invite customers inside should this just be during the weeks around Christmas or all of December? Is a curfew a way of reducing risk? Would a curfew mean much to a nation like the Irish who have ingrained habits to stay until last orders?

Publicans and restaurant owners have lived a kind of purgatory this year but despite doing their best to enforce regulations there have been instances where the virus has spread. People have picked it up on a night out and unwittingly brought it home. The big fear is the lethal combination of Christmas sentimentality and alcohol, which could lead to lapses of judgment, and infection.

4. When should the 5km travel restriction be lifted?

It is expected that people will be able to travel outside their county for Christmas.

But the longer the 5km limit is in place, the less people traffic there is between counties, where again individuals or families can unknowingly have the virus and spread it in another county. The lifting of the restriction would mean more travelling on public transport via trains and buses, spending hours on a journey where the virus could be circulating.

5. Is a Christmas homecoming out of the question?

Homecomings from abroad will be down this year but they will happen. Ireland and Finland are the countries in Europe with the lowest 14-day incidence.

Other European neighbours are in bigger trouble and having varying degrees of success in bringing down their rates. But the big fear is that even a small Christmas influx will see cases of the virus imported here again – even allowing for the European traffic-light system. Visitors from the United States pose a particular potential risk because of the levels of virus there.

The advice is expected to remain firmly for people to stay away, despite the sadness this can bring.

6. Are shopping centres likely to become Covid-19 hotbeds?

Shops which have been closed during lockdown already have the Christmas tree up in readiness for their customers. There will be no bursting through the door this year, though. The more shops are open, the busier towns and cities become and the less physical distancing there is.

Public health officials will decide if shop openings should be staggered. The proposal for 24-hour opening may mitigate risk in that it will spread out the times people can shop and reduce crowds and the need for long physically distanced queues outside.

7. Is another lockdown on the cards?

The possibility of another lockdown will no doubt have to be part of tomorrow’s discussions. Although this lockdown has driven down figures from well over 1,000 a day to around 300 a day, it is not enough to allow for a comfort zone.

If cases rise and the R number – indicating how many others are infected by a person with the virus – increases, the numbers will have spiraled again by January.

It’s impossible to unravel one lockdown without looking at the possibility of another. A small volume of vaccine may have arrived by late December or early January but essentially we are relying on the basics to keep us safe until well into spring or later.

The more restrictions are eased tomorrow, the greater the chance of another lockdown in the near future. So how far do you take the chance? That’s the real dilemma for public health officials tomorrow.