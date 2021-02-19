| 11.8°C Dublin

Covid-19 restrictions: 5 things you need to know about where we are now – and what lies ahead

Eoghan Moloney

The Government may extend Level 5 restrictions for another nine weeks until May as part of a “cautious and phased” plan to reopen our country, it emerged last night.

As the vaccination programme begins to gather pace and hospital numbers continue to fall, leaders have signalled a slow and steady reopening of society as a counterbalance to the more transmissible UK variant.

The B117 UK variant is estimated to be 56pc more transmissible than previous dominant strains in the UK and Ireland, according to recent European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) data.

