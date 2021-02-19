Covid-19 restrictions: 5 things you need to know about where we are now – and what lies ahead

The Government may extend Level 5 restrictions for another nine weeks until May as part of a “cautious and phased” plan to reopen our country, it emerged last night.

As the vaccination programme begins to gather pace and hospital numbers continue to fall, leaders have signalled a slow and steady reopening of society as a counterbalance to the more transmissible UK variant.

The B117 UK variant is estimated to be 56pc more transmissible than previous dominant strains in the UK and Ireland, according to recent European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) data.

The EU body has also said the “variant of concern” may cause “more severe infection”.

If the Government does sign off on these prolonged restrictions at Cabinet next Tuesday, it will mean over four months of continuous Level 5 restrictions since retail and hospitality were shut on December 24.

We have compiled a need-to-know list as Ireland faces another two months of lockdown.

Further Restrictions

News broke last night that the Government may extend the current Level 5 restrictions until late April or early May due to the stubbornly high case numbers and the dominance of the more infectious UK variant in Ireland.

It is understood that small sections of the construction industry and school reopenings will be the only relaxation of measures until April.

Restrictions will then be reviewed at the start of April and case numbers, hospital figures and ICU levels will all be considered before any decision is taken on extending or relaxing restrictions in any way.

Vaccination rollout

There have been 293,752 vaccine doses administered to people as of Tuesday, according to latest HSE figures - 187,893 first doses and 105,859 second doses.

People over the age of 85 started receiving their first dose of a vaccine this week, with the programme set to ramp up as more supplies become available.

110,000 vaccines will be administered next week, Paul Reid said at the weekly HSE briefing yesterday.

Mr Reid said he understood the public’s frustration over the rollout of the vaccination programme and said the HSE was committed to delivering all the supply it receives and it was administering 95pc of any supply of vaccines it receives so any issue was a supply one.

By the end of March, Ireland will have received nearly 1.25m doses of Covid-19 vaccines and will receive at least a million doses a month from April onwards.

The plan is still to offer a vaccine to all adults that want one before the end of September.

Effect of the UK variant

Covid-19 is still transmitting at a ‘very risky level’ across the community, HSE Chief Paul Reid has said, despite Ireland case numbers falling to 10pc of early January figures.

While there are “good trends” across the board when it comes to the profile of the virus, hospitalisations and ICU admissions, case numbers are not falling as quickly as they have been in previous weeks.

One in three household close contacts of a positive case are now contracting the virus, double the rate in previous waves before the UK variant arrived in Ireland. The B117 UK variant is now responsible for over 90pc of new cases.

It is thought the variant is responsible for an increase of 0.4 in the reproduction rate (R number) of the virus within the community.

Hospital Numbers

There are 754 patients in hospital with Covid-19 this afternoon, including 151 who were in ICU.

200 coronavirus patients were receiving advanced respiratory care on hospital wards, Mr Reid confirmed yesterday.

The number of people admitted to hospital with the virus had fallen by more than 25pc in the last week and ICU admissions were down 11pc.

These figures are almost 50pc less than they were in the most recent peak but they are still far too high with respect to relaxing restrictions.

Healthcare workers are still under huge pressure due to the disease and have endured almost a full year of working under Covid conditions. Hospital numbers will need to fall appreciably before restrictions will be eased.

Positivity rates at community testing sites are ranging from 16 to 20pc currently, a level Mr Reid said is still “very risky”.

Close Contacts

The number of contacts of confirmed new cases of Covid-19 is “drifting upwards”, Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet has said.

Ireland’s R number is currently below 1, meaning the profile of the virus is shrinking, but the case numbers have remained at a stubbornly high level in the last two weeks, with the rate of decline slowing.

If the average number of close contacts for a positive case rises in the coming weeks, it could lead to progress being undone, health officials have warned.

Virus clusters have been noted in universities NUIG and UL in recent days, with housing estate outbreaks in Limerick City also a cause for concern, Public Health MidWest have said.

This may be a sign people are dropping their guard as lockdown fatigue takes hold but officials are urging people to “stay with this”, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin recently reminded people that “the prize is worth fighting for”.