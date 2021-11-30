Covid-19 rates highest in Westmeath, Carlow and Longford as latest figures revealed

Counties Westmeath, Carlow and Longford have the highest Covid-19 incidence in the country as latest HSE figures reveal six Leinster counties have the most infections per capita.

Westmeath has seen the most cases per person in the past fortnight, with a rate of 1,822 cases per 100,000 people. This is followed by Carlow at 1,786 and Longford 1,639 cases per 100,000.

The latest national 14-day incidence is 1,294 cases per 100,000.

Louth has seen the fourth-most cases per person in the last fortnight with a rate of 1,528 per 100,000 while Drogheda is the most-infected local area in the past two weeks. Its infection rate was measured at 2,200 cases per 100,000 in the latest available HSE data.

Kilkenny has seen its case count rise in recent weeks and has over 1,500 cases per 100,000 while the capital Dublin has an infection rate of 1,449 per 100,000 in the latest two weeks recorded.

Neighbouring Wicklow has the lowest rate in the country at 967 cases per 100,000, with Leitrim (1,033) and Monaghan (1,039) among the lowest in the country. Monaghan now has the third-lowest rate of infection after having the highest in the country for much of the Autumn.

The West and Northwest appear to be suffering less of a Covid-19 burden of infection when compared to other regions of the country with Sligo (1,045), Limerick (1,063), Kerry (1,069), Galway (1,090), Donegal (1,114), Mayo (1,125) and Clare (1,163) all below the national average.

Below are lists of the ten most-infected and least-infected areas of the nation:

Highest incidences:

Drogheda Urban - 2,234 Laytown-Bettystown - 2,198 Donaghmede - 2,046 Cork City Northwest - 2,043 Drogheda Rural - 1,941 Ongar - 1,936 Mullingar - 1,849 Athlone - 1,683 Tullow - 1,790 Portlaw-Kilmacthomas - 1,787

Lowest Incidences:

Belmullet - 468 Bantry-West Cork - 638 Conamara South - 670 Cashel-Tipperary - 712 Tuam - 750 Monaghan - 754 Skibbereen-West Cork - 769 Conamara North - 791 Adare-Rathkeale - 812 Lismore - 830