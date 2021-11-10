People in three counties have been advised to “limit” their social activity following a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The Department of Public Health Mid West has issued the warning to people in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary as infection rates doubled in the region over the past four to five weeks.

The warning comes as another 2,975 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this afternoon.

Read More

There are 551 people in hospital with the virus as of this morning, of which 89 are in intensive care. There were 73 new cases confirmed in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

HSE chief Paul Reid earlier said 55pc of people in ICU with the virus are not fully vaccinated and that 250 people in hospital were receiving support with breathing, mostly non-invasive ventilation.

Hospital services in the Mid West are under pressure with just one intensive care bed available in the region today as public health experts warned a surge in breakthrough Covid-19 infections would likely result in an increased number of hospitalisations or death.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid West, warned, that despite over 90pc of the region having received at least one vaccine dose, that due to a recent surge in cases, “we will likely see a greater number of people with Covid-19 in hospital this winter period”.

She said this situation could be “reversed” through limiting social activity and contacts.

“We ask that people limit their social activity and social contacts over the coming weeks to help reduce the incidence of Covid-19 in the community,” she said.

“We advise people to continue wearing face masks in busy public places, around older and vulnerable people, and at work.

“We are seeing a trend of some workplaces dropping their guard in terms of mask-wearing, which is high-risk when Covid-19 is circulating widely in the community.”

Dr Mannix urged people with Covid symptoms - who are relying on antigen tests with ‘not detected’ results - to “self isolate and book a free PCR test to accurately determine their Covid-19 status”.

Over the past two weeks there have been an average of 128 cases recorded daily in Limerick alone. For the same period 3,374 cases were identified in the region, including 1,801 in Limerick, 1,027 in Clare, and 546 in North Tipperary.

Meanwhile, speaking at this afternoon’s Nphet briefing, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the national 14-day incidence rate has increased to 915 per 100,000.

The incidence has increased by 57pc in the past fortnight, Dr Glynn said. He said the high incidence of Covid-19 in the community is “concerning”.

There have been 74 new deaths notified to Nphet in the past seven days, bringing the death toll in Ireland to 5,566.

Of these deaths, 44 occurred in November, 22 in October and eight in September.

Dr Glynn highlighted a point from Dr Hans Kluge, director of the WHO for Europe, who said if the continent continues to experience the high levels of disease it is currently seeing, there may be 500,000 more Covid-19 deaths in Europe by February 2022.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan appealed to people to cut their social contacts in half if they are going out or hosting a social event. He said the level of socialising is such that it can’t be sustained.

Dr Holohan says at this point in time, Nphet is not contemplating the recommendation of measures such as the closures of certain sectors of the economy and society.

“We’re not in that position as a country, we have very high levels of vaccination,” Dr Holohan said.

However he said he is in favour of Covid passes being extended for entry to gyms and hairdressers, when asked by Independent.ie.

He said that there is “nothing” to stop businesses to allow in only customers with Covid passes.

“Of course we would be in favour (of Covid passes for gyms and hairderssers), the more we can see assurance of measures in place in different settings, the better,” he said.

“We would have no reason to have any concern about that and nothing to stop people in those sectors saying, that’s an additional security and safety measure that I can put in place to protect my staff, to protect my customers, that would be a good thing.”

Nphet has not recommended to Government that Covid passes should be extended beyond their current use for the hospitality sector and international travel.

Dr Holohan said compliance has “slipped” with enforcing Covid passes across hospitality and nightlife sectors, where it is currently required and that this is of “concern”.

He said that socialisation is at an unsustainable level and that public health measures like mask wearing and social distancing are not being adhered to as strictly as they should be.

“If you’re planning to go out two nights in the week, maybe just go out once. If you’re planning to have 10 people in the house for a particular event, maybe just have five,” he said.

As Ireland is set to take on Portugal tomorrow at the Aviva Stadium, Dr Holohan said fans who are not vaccinated should “stay away” as they are high-risk.

Dr Holohan acknowledged that a pandemic can be “a long and exhausting experience and I am aware that we are all tired of this virus – but the reality is that the virus is here and is circulating at too high a level".

He said the chance of “bumping into the virus” while being out and about is currently “quite high”.

There has been “no encouraging signs” that people are reducing their number of social contacts, he said.

Updated modelling is being done by Nphet next week to reflect waning immunity in the population, Dr Holohan confirmed.

The level of disease is so high in the community currently that it is far beyond the health service to contact trace the number of cases, Dr Glynn warned.

Dr Glynn says the data shows that people have “disregarded the importance of the mitigation measures” on an individual level such as wearing masks or washing their hands.

Professor Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), said health officials are continuing to see people who have not received any dose of Covid-19 vaccine come forward for their vaccine.

“We are delighted to see this and I would encourage anyone who is yet to receive a Covid-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. Our vaccination clinics across the county are open and ready to welcome you.

“If you are pregnant, please be assured that the benefits to you and to your baby of receiving a Covid-19 far outweigh the risks. If you have concerns, then speak to your trusted clinician - be that your GP, obstetric team or midwife. They are the people most familiar with your medical background and are in the best position to offer advice particular to your own situation,” Prof Butler said.