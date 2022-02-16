Covid-19: Number of virus-related deaths increased by 108 in last week

A further 108 deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in the last seven days.

This brings the total number of deaths in Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 6,399.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 5,268 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Tuesday, February 15, 4,613 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE’s portal.

As of 8am today, 631 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 62 are in ICU.

This comes as laws requiring masks to be worn in shops and on public transport are expected to be dropped and replaced with guidance urging people to continue the wearing of face coverings to protect against Covid.

The requirement to wear masks in shops and on trains and buses is among the final Covid-19 restrictions remaining after the Government announced a major easing of emergency measures in January.

Nphet will meet on Thursday to review the remaining pandemic restrictions which include the mask mandate and various other measures related to schools.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his “personal view” is that people should continue wearing masks in shops and on public transport for some time to come.

“The continued mandating of masks will be dealt with, but irrespective of whether it is mandated or not, I would recommend that people would wear masks in retail and public transport for some time yet,” Mr Martin said.

“If they are no longer necessary, they are no longer necessary and people will no longer have to wear them,” he added.