Covid-19 must prove to be a turning point in the battle to end homelessness and we need to move on from short-term measures and hubs, according to Focus Ireland founder Sr Stan.

“As we are still dealing with Covid-19, Focus Ireland is working more closely than ever with the State and partner organisations to protect people who are homeless.”

She said the charity had helped to move a record numbers of families and individuals out of homelessness in this period, helping over 1,100 households to secure a home in the last year.

"Covid-19 must prove to be a turning point in the battle to end homelessness and we need to move on from short-term measures and hubs to provide more social and affordable rental housing. The work over the past year is an indication that homelessness can be alleviated and eventually defeated – if we set our minds to it,” said Sr Stan.

She was speaking as Focus Ireland unveiled its five year strategic plan today, which aims to support over 5,000 households out of homelessness by the end of 2025.

The charity said today it will achieve this by delivering 1,150 new homes in partnership with local authorities and other State agencies through a mix of direct build, buying and leasing.

Meanwhile, Focus Ireland services will also work in partnership with State agencies to support 4,000 families leave homelessness and into homes rented from local authorities, approved housing bodies and private landlords.

It unveiled details of its strategy titled “Restating our Vision 2021-25" which contains four main strands.

These include: support for families who are homeless or at risk and have complex support needs; support for families who are homeless or at risk due to economic circumstances; support for young people who are homeless or at risk and have complex support needs and support for single adults who are homeless or at risk and have complex support needs.

The charity said most people who become homeless just need an affordable, secure home and little bit of help, but experience indicates that around 10 to 25pc of people becoming homeless have more complex needs and require additional support to find and sustain a new home.

Focus Ireland CEO, Pat Dennigan said, ‘By concentrating our support on the people who need us most we can have the greatest impact. Focus Ireland services will support our customers into different types of houses: homes rented from local authorities, from approved housing bodies and, with the support of HAP, private landlords.

"All four work streams will be underpinned by Focus Housing Association, which will continue to provide homes for our existing over 1,100 tenants and aims to acquire a further 1,152 new homes over the lifetime of this strategy.’

