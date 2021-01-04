Covid-19 has triggered a post-Christmas nightmare – how can it be brought under control?

COVID-19 is racing out of control and must be somehow stopped in its tracks to avoid a catastrophe in the coming weeks.

The worst is yet to come as thousands of people who are already infected after festive get-togethers are still unaware they have the virus. These people could be at risk of ending up in hospital or, worse still, needing an intensive-care bed.

Urgent action is required – but will it be enough to slow the spread rising to even more dangerous levels?

Lighting the fire

On Christmas Eve, the warning signs of the fire to come were already being signalled, with 922 newly diagnosed cases of Covid-19. Yesterday, that had spiralled to 4,962 cases. The projection is for up to 6,000 cases a day or more, which is 15 times higher than in late November. It highlights the level at which the virus is accelerating.

Mutant strain

The unknown driver is the new faster strain of coronavirus and it is not yet clear how much of a foothold it has taken here. A small number of positive samples here suggests it could account for up to 17pc of the current prevalence. Although socialising has been the main source of fuel behind the spread, the new strain is seen as being able to raise the virus reproduction rate by as much as 0.7.

It appears to be more transmissible in a higher proportion of people under 20. Scientists in the UK say it has led to epidemic growth in nearly all areas there. The reality is that we don’t know the full extent of its impact in this country and there was a denial among some senior scientists about its faster-spreading power when it first came to light. It means it is easier to catch and although not more virulent in causing disease, it will leave someone who is vulnerable at risk of becoming severely ill. The temporary ban on all passenger travel from Britain to the UK remains in place.

Restrictions

Level 5 rules came into effect on December 30, which is still less than a week ago – and it will take time before the effect in slowing down the spread is seen. The message from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan in recent days to stay home is echoing the battle cry of the first lockdown.

However, the big dilemma now is whether current restrictions should be tightened even further. The impact of the new strain among younger groups, the ability of the testing-and-tracing system to deliver and the possibility of widespread absenteeism among teachers will feed into this decision.

The spotlight is on whether schools should reopen next week. But there are crunch decisions on whether to allow construction work to continue, and whether the 5km limit from home should become shorter. The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets later this week and will assess what stage the crisis is at.

Hospitals

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has reached a new peak of 744 , up from 673. The number in intensive care has risen to 65. Hospitals are again struggling to cope. One of the most dangerous impacts of this will be on patients with serious and life-threatening illnesses who do not have Covid-19.

Private hospitals may provide some form of safety valve, but it is disappointing that, even at this point, no deal has been done with them to take on some of the work from public hospitals. One of the features of the early part of the pandemic was the ability to treat all Covid-19 patients who needed the highest level of support in intensive care. This is credited with reducing deaths.

The big fear now is that this may not be possible in the third wave. Around 3,000 staff are currently out because of illness or being close contacts and this will lead to major complications as hospitals come under further strain

Vaccines

The speedy roll-out of the vaccine will be crucial in protecting the most at risk from the virus. Although a schedule of nursing homes was drawn up for administration of the vaccine from this week, there were already problems reported today.

Supply of the vaccine will not keep pace with demand as the spread of the virus continues to rise. It is also complicated by the need to ensure everyone gets two doses. The UK has decided to extend the period of weeks between the first and second dose and this is being looked at here. It would mean more people could avail of a first dose early, which could provide limited protection.