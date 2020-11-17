Covid-19 cases could rise to 1,000 a day just six weeks after lifting lockdown, warns Nphet

The early return of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan saw a meeting convened to urgently consider the significant rise in case numbers

Ireland could be back to 1,000 Covid-19 cases a day by mid January if lockdown is lifted and the virus is not suppressed enough, it emerged today.

The forecast is revealed in newly published minutes of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) October meeting where they recommended the six-week Level 5 lockdown.

The meeting was told that if the R number – which indicates the number of people a person who has the virus will infect – is at 0.7, it would not give sufficient suppression, and cases would be back up to 1,000 per day within six weeks of the release of strict public health measures.

Last Thursday the R number was estimated at 0.6 and there was optimism that daily cases could be driven down to between 50 and 100 by early December. But in recent days that forecast has changed, as daily cases remain at over 400, and there are fears the situation could deteriorate.

The October minutes also reveal that they forecast a two-week delay in implementing a lockdown could lead to an additional 24,000 cases, close to 1,000 hospitalisations, 140 admissions to ICU and 120 deaths.

The minutes reveal: “Nphet acknowledged that the only strategy that would effectively bring the resurgence of disease back under control is a set of very strict population-level public health measures that would reduce the effective reproduction number to approximately 0.5 for at least six weeks."

It went on to state that Nphet recommended Level 5 measures, subject to periodic review.

“Nphet again advised that it believes schools should remain open during this period of restrictions. The Nphet members stressed the importance of explaining and communicating the data, evidence, and rationale underpinning its recommendation to enable appropriate consideration by Government.”

The minutes said the chair reminded those present once again of “the need for confidentiality and the importance of planned communication”.

“A number of areas were highlighted that will require planning and development over the coming period to support the easing of restrictions at the appropriate time. Further enhancement and investment in the State’s public health response system was highlighted as one such area, as ensuring that there is sustainable capacity to quickly identify, respond to, and manage cases and outbreaks will be essential when restrictions are lifted.

“Nphet also confirmed that it would consider the future strategic response to the pandemic over the coming weeks, while continuing to monitor the trajectory of the disease within Level 5.”

A previous meeting in October noted that there was an increase in cases among healthcare workers, but the indications were that they were contracting it in the wider community and bringing it into the hospital setting rather than picking it up at work.

Earlier minutes reveal that meetings with various youth groups were planned and that “influencers” would be considered to promote the need for anti-Covid measures, but they would be “unpaid”.

A report on critical care capacity in hospitals showed that Ireland has 6.0 critical care beds per 100,000 population, including private hospitals, compared with the European average of 11.5 per 100,000.

There are 280 to 285 beds now open. Some 31 have been opened since March.

Clinical risk remains at an acceptable level of being able to have 350 beds in the event of a surge, but beyond that there should be an impact on patient outcomes.

Minutes from the Sunday, October 4 meeting and the early return of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan show that the gathering was convened to urgently consider the significant and concerning deterioration in the national situation.

The meeting agreed that a national approach was needed and the existing measures at Level 3 were not enough to suppress the disease. They decided to recommend the immediate implementation of Level 5.

This was turned down by the Government initially, but the country was later moved to Level 5.

